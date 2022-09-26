Dale McRaven, Creator of 'Mork & Mindy' and 'Perfect Strangers,' Dead at 83

Dale McRaven has died at 83.

The TV producer and writer passed away from complications of lung cancer on Sept. 5, his son David confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

PEOPLE has reached out to McRaven's son for comment.

McRaven was best known for his creation of the ABC sitcom Perfect Strangers, as well as for his co-creation of Mork & Mindy alongside Garry Marshall and Joe Glauberg. Together, the trio also created the ABC sitcom Angie, which aired in 1979 and 1980.

McRaven also created the eight-episode series The Texas Wheelers in 1974.

Paramount Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

After his sole creation of Perfect Strangers, McRaven left the series over creative differences, according to THR. However, that didn't stop him from sending notes from a distance on what the script should look like. The show ran 150 episodes over eight seasons.

In addition to creating several television programs, McRaven served as a writer on a few others. His writing credits include The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Betty White Show, Get Smart, Room 222, Love, American Style, The Joey Bishop Show and Gomer Pyle: USMC, That Girl, Hey, Landlord, The Odd Couple and Good Morning World alongside Carl Kleinschmidt.

He also served as a writer and producer for The Partridge Family.

Courtesy Everett Collection

McRaven has been retired from Hollywood for some time. Later in life, he stepped away from writing and producing in the 90s and took up art.

The industry legend leaves behind his son David and daughter Renee, as well as grandchildren Justin and Matthew.