Dakota Meyer Alleges He Found Out Bristol Palin Had Welcomed Their Daughter on Twitter

As their relationship unravels on this season of Teen Mom OG, tensions between Bristol Palin and her ex-husband Dakota Meyers are playing out in real time on social media.

Meyer, 30, slammed Palin, 27, on Instagram on Wednesday, addressing the paternity battle that ensued when she got pregnant with their first child together, daughter Sailor, now 2.

“Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement,” he captioned a photo of him and Sailor. “We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior. I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child. I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co-parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity.”

“I wasn’t invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter — can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth?” he alleged. “She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born. For Bristol to state that Sailor didn’t have a dad is laughable — what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father. I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad.”

Reps for Palin and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In 2015, the couple called off their first planned wedding — which was supposed to be a big, splashy affair in Kentucky — days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016, welcoming their second daughter, Atlee, in May 2017.

Less than two years later, they split for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February. Palin announced on Instagram in August that the proceedings had been finalized.

RELATED VIDEO: Bristol Palin Tells Mom Sarah ‘My Life Is Not Perfect at All’ in First Teen Mom OG Teaser

Their emotional decision to call it quits unfolded on this week’s episode of the MTV reality show, with Meyer acknowledging that his anxiety and PTSD put strain on the marriage. (Meyer, a former U.S. Marine, was the only surviving member of his platoon during the war in Afghanistan.)

“I fully take responsibility for becoming cold,” Palin said while the cameras rolled. “And I am sorry. I’m sorry that I am that way, I don’t think you deserve to have a wife that’s that way and I want you to have a sense of peace. I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together.”

But Meyer recently told PEOPLE that the “relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG.“

“Our relationship has had struggles from day one,” he said. “I think we tried our best. I can definitely say that I tried in this relationship.”

He also said they’ve managed to co-parent without much contact.

“I understand how important it is for both parents to be in a child’s life,” he said. “To co-parent with her is important to me. We communicate when necessary. I would say I’m happy with our relationship. I think that it’s right where it needs to be.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.