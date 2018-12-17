Bristol Palin's Ex Dakota Meyer Accuses Her of Being a 'Compulsive Liar' on Teen Mom OG

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer aren’t seeing eye-to-eye.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the exes meet to discuss how to improve their co-parenting situation for daughters, Atlee, 19 months, and Sailor, 2 — but the conversation quickly takes a sharp turn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My biggest concern, obviously, is just making sure that we’re doing what’s best for the girls and not just sticking it to each other,” says Palin, 28. “I need advice on how not to bug you and how I can communicate better with you.”

“Honestly, the best way for you to communicate with me is just not talk about me — [don’t] bring me up, [don’t] put me in your social media,” Meyers responds.

When Palin asks how she can “better understand” him, Meyers says it’s too late for that.

“I don’t need you to understand me. You should have tried that when we were married. That ship’s gone,” he says. “Honestly Bristol, everything that I’ve done has been a response to you. I just want you to leave me alone. Go be happy.”

Palin insists she’s “never felt more at peace.”

“Well, good. I’m glad you’re happy now,” Meyers says. “Since you’ve been gone, ask me how many anxiety attacks I’ve had — zero. I don’t want to have a friendship with you. You’re a co-parent. Write me if it has to do with the girls. Outside that, I don’t want to be around you.”

“Don’t flatter yourself thinking that I want to talk to you,” Palin fires back. “We have to get along, and the fact that you’ve got this smirk on your face — I can see it in your eyes, just like I’ve always seen it in your eyes. And that’s why I couldn’t stay in the marriage any longer — because of this.”

“What would you see as a successful co-parenting relationship?” Meyers asks.

“A co-parent that doesn’t talk to me this way,” she says.

“I don’t want to talk to you at all,” he interrupts.

“I’m not done,” she continues. “A co-parent that doesn’t steal from me.”

“Here we go with the past,” he says. “We’re talking about going forward.”

Continuing, Palin says her ex has “major issues” that have “nothing” to do with her.

“I think you’ve had these issues from before we were married, and I think that you need work on yourself, Dakota, just like I’m working on myself,” she says.

“There’s one of on this show who’s being real, and there’s one of us who’s acting,” Meyers says. “We can have a better relationship for our daughters when you stop being a compulsive liar.”

“You’re a piece of work,” Palin says as she storms off. ” I’m not dealing with it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bristol Palin Tells Mom Sarah ‘My Life Is Not Perfect at All’ in First Teen Mom OG Teaser

This season of Teen Mom OG has chronicled tensions between Palin and Meyers as their relationship unraveled. In 2015, the couple called off their first planned wedding — which was supposed to be a big, splashy affair in Kentucky — days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016.

Less than two years later, they split for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February. Palin announced on Instagram in August that the proceedings had been finalized.

Their emotional decision to call it quits has unfolded on the show, with Meyer acknowledging that his anxiety and PTSD put strain on the marriage. (A former U.S. Marine, he was the only surviving member of his platoon during the war in Afghanistan.) But Meyer recently told PEOPLE that the “relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG.“

Both have been critical of their portrayal on the show, with Meyers calling it “trailer trash Real Housewives“ and Palin blasting MTV for “inaccuracies and false narratives.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.