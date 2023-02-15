'Daisy Jones & The Six' : Riley Keough Brings 'the Fire' — and Love Triangle Drama — in 'Intimate' Trailer

Keough's title character finds herself in the thick of a complicated situation between her bandmate (Sam Claflin) and his wife (Camila Morrone) when the series premieres March 3 on Prime Video

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on February 15, 2023 02:08 PM

The first full-length trailer for Prime Video's adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six is finally here — and it's a wild ride!

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas), Nabiyah Be (Simone Jackson) and Tom Wright (Teddy Price) star in the limited series based on author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel, loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. Premiering next month, the show follows an iconic 1970s band fronted by Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. The pair end up being "drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry," according to a release from the streamer.

"Their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits," a description of the series reads. "Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth."

In the trailer, featuring one of the 24 original songs created for the series, viewers see just what causes the titular band — The Six — to implode at the height of their fame.

"Your first single and it hits No. 1," an interviewer says to the group. "How do you top that?"

Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Describing the band's collaborative process, Billy says: "When you're making an album, it's an intimate thing. It has to be."

Just how "intimate" the experience can get becomes apparent fast as band members — and Billy's wife Camila — begin to notice a spark between the two lead singers.

"It's what people want to see. It's an act!" Billy tells Camila. "You know that!"

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Pamela Littky/Prime Video

But Daisy chooses to confront the issue head-on. "Tell me there's nothing going on between us," she says to Billy. "Tell me if I'm crazy."

Addressing her own concern over the possible love affair, Camila tells her beau that if he ever falls in love with Daisy, then it'll be the reason their relationship "ends." Camila is later seen in tears watching the sparks fly between Billy and Daisy during a performance.

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne)
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The upcoming series, which also features Reese Witherspoon executive producing through her Hello Sunshine production company, also includes a special guest appearance from Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.

