'Daisy Jones & The Six' Sneak Peek! Daisy Breaks Through with Billy and Encourages Simone to Follow Her Heart

Daisy Jones is finally winning over The Six.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the fifth episode of the Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, the eponymous budding rock star (Riley Keough) pierces the chilly exterior of her new bandmate Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

After the pair got off to a rocky start during their first studio session, Daisy and Billy get lunch at a diner when he starts singing along with the song on the radio.

"You like this song?" she asks, to which he confesses, "'Stumbled on Sublime'? I mean, everyone likes this song."

"I wrote it," Daisy informs Billy, much to his skepticism. "I mean, I wrote the lyrics, some of the melody — well, most of the melody... Listen to this song. Do you think Wyatt Stone created this?"

Amazon Studios

Billy takes in the music for a few more seconds before finally turning to his new collaborator and telling her: "Well, it's a great f—ing song, Daisy."

"Well cool, man," says Daisy with a smile. "Now that you dig it, maybe you can stop being such a d--- all the time."

In another PEOPLE exclusive clip from episode 4, Daisy encourages her friend and roommate Simone (Nabiya Be) to follow her heart as she grapples with her romantic feelings for another woman, Bernie (Ayesha Harris).

RELATED VIDEO: Daisy Jones & The Six Sneak Peek: Daisy Encourages Simone to Follow Her Heart

"I had this moment when I was up onstage with Billy Dunne and the rest of them, where I got this rush, you know? And for 25 minutes, I was the happiest that I have ever been," Daisy explains in their living room heart-to-heart.

"And that's what I see in your face every time that woman calls you on the phone," she continues as Simone breaks down in happy tears.

"And if we can feel like this all the time — both of us — I don't care how crazy it is, we should do it," she adds.

Amazon Studios

Based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the titular band's meteoric rise and fall as they navigate the Los Angeles music scene of the 1970s, as well as the tumultuous relationships within the fictional group that contributed to their downfall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Episodes 4-6 of Daisy Jones & The Six drop Friday at 3:00 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.