'Daisy Jones & the Six' 's Sebastian Chacon Says the 'Band' Has 'a Lot of Different Ideas' About Touring

Sebastian Chacon is holding out hope that the Daisy Jones & The Six gang will hit the road together sometime soon.

Questions about the titular show's band touring together have been rising in interest since the show's March 3 premiere on Prime Video — and the release of its accompanying soundtrack, featuring killer songs inspired by the tracks featured in author Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel.

Opening up about the possibility of a tour, Chacon — who plays Warren Rojas — exclusively tells PEOPLE "that's something that we have been having conversations about."

"I know that any of these songs, as soon as they come up, I can sit down and play them immediately," Chacon, 29, says. "I've played them hundreds and hundreds of times, maybe thousands of times. So I know for me personally, I don't speak for everyone, necessarily, but I know that for myself, I could play these songs right now."

The Penny Dreadful: City of Angels alum says they've "been throwing around a lot of different ideas for public appearances, maybe, for some moment." But he was mum on what exactly those "ideas" were.

"A tour is not out of the question," he adds. "Who knows? I don't know what the future holds."

Pamela Littky/Prime Video

Chacon had drumming experience before joining Daisy Jones & The Six as the show's happy-go-lucky percussionist. However, he says drumming for the series has "massively" improved his pre-existing skills.

"I spent a year and a half in a basement in Brooklyn, really playing the drums every day," says the New York native, whose casting was announced in February 2020. "Especially during Corona, during the quarantine and everything, nobody had anything going on. So it's like, 'I'm a drummer now.' I go and play every day."

"It's weird because I guess when I started, I recorded videos of myself the whole time, just in order to track my progress. Because ultimately, no matter how you sound, it's about how we look," he continues. "It's just crazy to see how much progress I made since the beginning of this journey, and just really being a pretty good drummer at this point."

Not only did he bring his drumming skills to set, but it was also important for him to infuse his Latin heritage into Warren. Although, Chacon would argue that the fictional musician "influenced" his fashion style just as much as he has done for Warren.

"I read the book and his name is Warren Rhodes, and he has red hair. So I'm, 'Okay, cool.' The cool thing about this being a really popular band in that era is that even if there are things that don't resonate with the time, it could be the first time that this happened," the Emergency star explains. "I did a lot of research in preparing for this role, and there are no bands from the '70s, except the New York Dolls, I guess, white American rock bands that have Latin anything in the group. I know in the '80s there was Slayer with the Cuban drummer. But Latin music, Black American music, white American music, everything was very separate at the time. There wasn't a lot of overlap."

"I think it's special that I'm a part of this band, and I wanted to accentuate that. They wanted me to wear a country music T-shirt, and I'm [like], 'Maybe I could wear a Fania All-Stars T-shirt of salsa music of the time,'" he continues. "Especially with wardrobe, and with the name that I proposed. That's a name in my family that's on my mother's side of the family. And in that time, especially considering who he is, Warren is such a happy person."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Adds Chacon, "Coming from a family of immigrants, a lot of people in my life have endured really challenging circumstances, and they have practiced being happy as a practice. It's something that you really have to develop, and there's some of the people who can wake up and smile every day because you're just happy to be here. And I think I wanted that to be a part of it."

Next up, Chacon — who has several dream roles he hopes to cross off his career's bucket list, including portraying Frankenstein's monster and Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe — is "really excited" about his upcoming horror film titled Humane.

"It's interesting. I play a concert pianist in that," he says. "I've been thinking about going from playing Warren to playing a really tortured individual in a horror film who suffered."

New episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six air Fridays on Prime Video.