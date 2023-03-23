'Daisy Jones & the Six' 's Sebastian Chacon Defends Show's Changes from Book: 'Adds a Little Bit of Depth'

For Sebastian Chacon, change isn't always a bad thing.

The New York native, 29, currently plays Warren Rojas on Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six. The popular limited series is based on author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel of the same name, which follows a fictional rock band's many ups and downs as they rise to fame and fall apart.

In any book-to-screen adaptation, there are adjustments made so the story can be depicted on screen, and in this case Chacon believes the show's alterations to the source material ultimately enhanced Daisy's story.

"Having us be in our 70s by the end of the show [like] in the book would be really complicated for makeup purposes," he exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I think it also keeps the possibility of the story isn't over. If you're in your 70s, what's going to happen after this? But with our version, it makes it a little bit more open. It feels like there's still the possibility that, who knows what's going to happen next. They still have a lot of life ahead of them."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Continuing to break down how "a lot of little changes" were made, Chacon says: "Everyone's asking, 'Where's [Eddie's brother] Pete?' I guess hiring another actor as a series regular in order to say nothing, and do nothing, seems probably daunting for this. That was the joke that he's like, 'No, I don't feel like doing that.'"

Since Chacon "didn't have a huge fan-type connection" to the book upon reading it, he admits he's "not super emotional" about the changes that have been made.

"I think that they're good. I think that there's a lot of interesting stuff that we do as well," he says. "It adds a little bit of depth, and a little bit more complexity."

Other changes ranged from the depths of Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne's (Sam Claflin) showmance to the reason for Chuck Loving's (Jack Romano) departure from the band. Chacon, however, also made adjustments to his own character.

Chacon previously told PEOPLE that changes to Warren occurred "especially with wardrobe and with the name" he proposed. The fictional percussionist was originally named Warren Rhodes in the best-selling novel, but the actor adjusted it to Rojas to better fit his Latin heritage.

"That's a name in my family that's on my mother's side of the family. And in that time, especially considering who he is, Warren is such a happy person," he shared.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

"I read the book and his name is Warren Rhodes, and he has red hair. So I'm, 'Okay, cool,'" he continued. "The cool thing about this being a really popular band in that era is that even if there are things that don't resonate with the time, it could be the first time that this happened. I did a lot of research in preparing for this role, and there are no bands from the '70s, except the New York Dolls, I guess, white American rock bands that have Latin anything in the group."

"I know in the '80s there was Slayer with the Cuban drummer. But Latin music, Black American music, white American music, everything was very separate at the time. There wasn't a lot of overlap," he continued. "I think it's special that I'm a part of this band, and I wanted to accentuate that. They wanted me to wear a country music T-shirt, and I'm [like], 'Maybe I could wear a Fania All-Stars T-shirt of salsa music of the time.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The final two episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six air Friday on Prime Video.