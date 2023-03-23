'Daisy Jones & the Six' 's Sebastian Chacon Defends Show's Changes from Book: 'Adds a Little Bit of Depth'

Chacon, who plays Warren Rojas, tells PEOPLE he recognizes "a lot of little changes" were made to Prime Video's adaptation of Daisy Jones & the Six, but he believes they add "more complexity"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 04:35 PM
Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
Photo: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

For Sebastian Chacon, change isn't always a bad thing.

The New York native, 29, currently plays Warren Rojas on Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six. The popular limited series is based on author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel of the same name, which follows a fictional rock band's many ups and downs as they rise to fame and fall apart.

In any book-to-screen adaptation, there are adjustments made so the story can be depicted on screen, and in this case Chacon believes the show's alterations to the source material ultimately enhanced Daisy's story.

"Having us be in our 70s by the end of the show [like] in the book would be really complicated for makeup purposes," he exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I think it also keeps the possibility of the story isn't over. If you're in your 70s, what's going to happen after this? But with our version, it makes it a little bit more open. It feels like there's still the possibility that, who knows what's going to happen next. They still have a lot of life ahead of them."

Sebastian Chacon attends the Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six"at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Continuing to break down how "a lot of little changes" were made, Chacon says: "Everyone's asking, 'Where's [Eddie's brother] Pete?' I guess hiring another actor as a series regular in order to say nothing, and do nothing, seems probably daunting for this. That was the joke that he's like, 'No, I don't feel like doing that.'"

Since Chacon "didn't have a huge fan-type connection" to the book upon reading it, he admits he's "not super emotional" about the changes that have been made.

"I think that they're good. I think that there's a lot of interesting stuff that we do as well," he says. "It adds a little bit of depth, and a little bit more complexity."

Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne)

Other changes ranged from the depths of Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne's (Sam Claflin) showmance to the reason for Chuck Loving's (Jack Romano) departure from the band. Chacon, however, also made adjustments to his own character.

Chacon previously told PEOPLE that changes to Warren occurred "especially with wardrobe and with the name" he proposed. The fictional percussionist was originally named Warren Rhodes in the best-selling novel, but the actor adjusted it to Rojas to better fit his Latin heritage.

"That's a name in my family that's on my mother's side of the family. And in that time, especially considering who he is, Warren is such a happy person," he shared.

Daisy Jones, Sebastian Chacon (Warren)
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

"I read the book and his name is Warren Rhodes, and he has red hair. So I'm, 'Okay, cool,'" he continued. "The cool thing about this being a really popular band in that era is that even if there are things that don't resonate with the time, it could be the first time that this happened. I did a lot of research in preparing for this role, and there are no bands from the '70s, except the New York Dolls, I guess, white American rock bands that have Latin anything in the group."

"I know in the '80s there was Slayer with the Cuban drummer. But Latin music, Black American music, white American music, everything was very separate at the time. There wasn't a lot of overlap," he continued. "I think it's special that I'm a part of this band, and I wanted to accentuate that. They wanted me to wear a country music T-shirt, and I'm [like], 'Maybe I could wear a Fania All-Stars T-shirt of salsa music of the time.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The final two episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six air Friday on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Love Is Blind Season 4: Jackie and Marshall Bond Over Childhood Struggles and Parenting Fails
'LIB' 's Marshall Goes Deep with Jackie About 'Anxiety' to Become a Dad After His Own Father 'Would Berate Us'
Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration
Jax Taylor Says He Doesn't Believe in Divorce: 'Marriage Is Work, There's Good Days and Bad'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Says Luis Ruelas' Comments About Wearing Her Late Father's Pajamas Were 'Taken the Wrong Way'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss, Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Ariana Madix Defended Raquel Leviss Against 'VPR' 'Mean Girl' Gang-Up Before Tom Sandoval Affair Was Exposed
Jasmine and Airris Married at first sight credit Lifetime
'MAFS' : Jasmine Wonders If 'Stagnant' Marriage to Airris Still 'Makes Sense' amid Their Intimacy Struggles
Sydney Sweeney Ford campaign, dog
Classic Car Lover Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Ritual Pit Stop She Shares with Her Dog Tank
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Admits Excluding Melissa's Family from Her Wedding to Louie Was 'Not an Oversight'
Jax Taylor attends the House Of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch event at House of Sillage on November 01, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California., Tom Sandoval attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022.
Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval 'Very Selfish' for Raquel Leviss Affair: 'There's Just No Empathy There'
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : How an 'Intense' Line Dancing Fling Led a Couple Down a 'Rocky Path' to Open Marriage
Rory Culkin's Swarm Nude Scene Was Inspired by Donald Glover's Morning-After Mishap
Rory Culkin's 'Swarm' Nude Scene Was Inspired by Donald Glover's Real-Life Morning-After Mishap
Ivan Hall and Tailour Roberson
'Bachelorette' Alum Ivan Hall's Surprise Proposal Included a Ring and a Tesla: 'I Figured I'd Go All Out'
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
How Rosie O'Donnell's Mother's Death at a Young Age Shaped the Star's 'Astounding' Path in Life
Rosie O'Donnell, Onward Podcast Announcement
Rosie O'Donnell Is Moving 'Onward' at 61 with a 'Third Chapter' of Her Life — and a New Podcast
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 18: Danica McKellar of the TV series "The Wonder Years" attends 90s Con on March 18, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Danica McKellar Is Ready to Flex Her 'Dancing with the Stars' Muscles in New Rom-Com
Ariana Madix Tells Ex Tom Sandoval She Wants Him to 'Die' in Tense Face Off After Split — Watch
'Vanderpump Rules' : Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'
Maisel Season 5 - First Look Images
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 Trailer Sees Midge Chase 'Big Life' in Comedy as She Breaks Rules to Get There