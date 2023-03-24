'Daisy Jones' 's Sebastian Chacon Breaks Down Show's 'Ambiguous' End — and Whether the Band Could Reunite

Warning: This post contains spoilers from all available episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six.

Amazon Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six just premiered its final two episodes Friday — and there's a lot to unpack.

In the last two episodes, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) ended up leaving her husband Nicky (Gavin Drea) after he abandoned her following her severe drug overdose, from which her bandmate and frequent foe Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) wound up saving her. The experience drew the two singers closer as Daisy considered going sober, leaning on recovering addict Billy for help. The pair even shared a very intimate moment where they admitted their true feelings for one another — an interaction Billy's wife Camila (Camila Morrone) secretly overheard.

But because Billy was adamant about not acting on their feelings, tensions escalated between the two — just as other members of the Six were going through their own problems. Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) continued to harbor resentment toward Billy, and Graham Dunne (Will Harrison) and Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse) were working through what to would do about her secret pregnancy. Outside the band, Camila was naturally upset about Billy's emotional infidelity with Daisy.

Ahead of what would be the band's final concert in Chicago, Billy and Daisy had both relapsed heavily. And because Billy was under the impression that Camila was leaving him for good, he repeatedly hooked up Daisy backstage. But she eventually, indirectly, encouraged him to go after Camila and save his family while giving a speech to the concertgoers. (She had already admitted to best friend Simone Jackson, played by Nabiyah Be, pre-show that she no longer felt she could be in the band because of her feelings for Billy.)

Eddie also left the band, choosing not to hop on the tour bus to continue the tour. His decision came after he revealed to Billy before the show that he'd secretly had sex with Camila, causing Billy to punch him in the face. Billy also subtly snubbed Eddie on stage.

Karen and Graham experienced some pre-performance tension that ultimately impacted their respective performances. Prior to the show, Graham learned that Karen aborted their child without telling him, leading to their breakup.

On the other hand, fun-loving drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon) "was having such a good time" and "didn't want to see" what was actually going down.

The now-defunct band, who had chosen to be a part of Billy and Camila's daughter's recorded documentation of what happened to the Six, eventually found peace after their breakup. Billy and Camila happily lived their remaining days together until her death, Daisy got sober and went on to become a mother while continuing to succeed in music, Eddie returned home and started a family of his own, Warren had children with his movie star girlfriend–turned–wife and continued to record music as a session drummer for many big records, Karen also continued playing music and fronted the band Candy Floss, and Eddie formed his own band as well.

But at the very end, viewers learned that Camila had recorded a message prior to her death, encouraging Billy and Daisy to reconnect because "at the very least, the two of them owe me a song." The series closed with Daisy answering the door to be greeted by Billy, and the pair exchanged hopeful smiles.

Prime Video

That ambiguous end sparks a lot of questions about what's next for the band, particularly for Daisy and Billy. And while Chacon isn't sure of what's to come, either, he doesn't necessarily think Daisy and Billy will be together in a romantic way.

"I like to think that people who you can identify as soul mates don't always end up together, and that's OK," says the actor, 29. "I think at the end, they haven't spoken in, I don't know, maybe 20 years — who knows how long it's been? Maybe there was a word or two in the middle there. But just the fact of them reconnecting, regardless of [how strong or recent] their connection is, I think they both know that they're people who are meant to be together in some way."

Chacon continues, "I'm personally not connected to necessarily all the romance at this point, but I don't know. I think that they're meant to be together, and I think it's a really special moment. And I like that it's ambiguous at the end. Who knows?"

As for whether there's a chance the band eventually gets back together, Chacon is unsure of that as well.

"In our fifties?" he asks. "Well, for me personally, I know that when we shot those old-age scenes, I had about four hours of makeup adding crow's feet, and my second chin, and putting on all this stuff to make my skin less stretchy. It's possible that we could shoot a whole show like that. But I don't know, I think that there's a lot of different ways that it could go to continue telling this story. And yeah, that's one of them."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Either way, Chacon was happy with how Warren's journey closed out.

"The thing about Warren is that he would probably be happy if we were never successful, and we just played in Will's Backyard in Pittsburgh. He would be happy regardless," he says. "And every step of the way, he is happy. So, at the end, for him to have this big boat, and he's drinking beers, and he's got a movie star wife, two beautiful kids. He's a legendary drummer. His life is perfect. And I think his life would always be perfect, really, no matter what."

"I feel like I know a couple of people in my life, you just look at them, 'You're going to be fine.' No matter what happens, this guy is going to be fine. And it's really heartwarming," he continues. "I don't know that I saw that when we were shooting that ending montage. It was at the end of the show, too. So, it's emotional. You're like, 'Oh my God! This is just...' — it gives you a lot of closure. And I think he did just great."

There have been some rumblings about the fictional band's future off screen, with people tied to the series discussing a possible Daisy Jones & the Six tour. Chacon told PEOPLE that this was something he'd be interested in doing.

"I know that any of these songs, as soon as they come up, I can sit down and play them immediately," he said. "I've played them hundreds and hundreds of times, maybe thousands of times. So I know for me personally, I don't speak for everyone, necessarily, but I know that for myself, I could play these songs right now."

Chacon said the show's team has "been throwing around a lot of different ideas for public appearances, maybe, for some moment." However, he didn't specify what those "ideas" were, exactly.

"A tour is not out of the question," he added. "Who knows? I don't know what the future holds."

All 10 episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.