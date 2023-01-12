'Daisy Jones & The Six' TV Show: Everything to Know

Get ready to rock — Daisy Jones & The Six is officially making its way from the page to the screen.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name, the upcoming limited series will detail the rise and fall of a fictional '70s rock band — loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and its enigmatic frontwoman Daisy Jones.

Given the book's popularity, it is no surprise that the rights were quickly swooped up by Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine, who have been behind some of the biggest book-to-screen adaptations, including Little Fires Everywhere and Where the Crawdads Sing. Amazon Prime Video announced the team-up with Witherspoon back in 2018, before the book had even hit shelves.

"As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I'm thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes," the Oscar winner said in a statement at the time.

Now, as its release date approaches, we know a little bit more about the highly anticipated series, including its cast and original Amazon Music soundtrack. With Hello Sunshine at the helm and a star-studded cast, the adaptation is sure to satisfy fans of the book.

From the plot to the release date, keep reading for everything to know about Daisy Jones & The Six.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

If Hello Sunshine's past adaptions are any indication, Daisy Jones & The Six will closely follow the source material, which took readers deep into the world of 1970s-era Rock 'n' Roll and centered on The Six's two lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, as well as their ensuing love triangle.

Prime Video's official plot synopsis reads: "Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."

The book is uniquely structured as the script of a music documentary, with the band members reflecting on their glory days 20 years later, so it should be interesting to see if the show follows the same format.

Who is in the cast?

Taylor Hill/WireImage ; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ; Mike Marsland/WireImage ; Amy Sussman/Getty

A star-studded cast has come together to form The Six. Riley Keough (Elvis Presley's granddaughter) stars as Daisy Jones, while The Hunger Games' Sam Claflin is taking on the role of Billy Dunne.

Making up the rest of the band is Suki Waterhouse as keyboardist Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as lead guitarist Graham Dunne, Sebastian Chacon as drummer Warren Rhodes and Josh Whitehouse as bassist Eddie Roundtree. Timothy Olyphant will also star as the band's manager, Rod Reyes, and Billy's girlfriend, Camila, will be played by Camila Morrone.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December 2022, Keough compared her character Daisy to another free-spirited musician she knows — her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," the actress said, calling Lisa Marie "a very strong, smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me," she added.

Is there a trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six?

While a full trailer has not been released yet, Amazon did release the first teaser trailer on Dec. 6, 2022, which shows Keough and Claflin suited up as their rockstar characters. The streamer also revealed the series' release date, writing in the video's description, "Their story will be told. Daisy Jones and the Six takes the stage March 3, 2023."

Will there be original music?

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six will not only be a visual delight — filled with tons of 70s nostalgia — but it will also deliver all-new music, reminiscent of the decade, that fans can stream and download on Amazon Music.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Blake Mills, who has worked with artists such as Fiona Apple, John Legend and Jay-Z, was tasked with creating the soundtrack and bringing Jenkins Reid's fictional discography to life.

"Create a band, conjure up their sound, what they're writing about, and how they play," Mills told Rolling Stone of the project. "There's an opportunity to subvert and create a guitar personality that could have been present in the Seventies, and wasn't."

The actors had their work cut out for them as well as some of them had no prior music experience.

"I have to say, I'd never picked up a guitar before I got this part," Claflin told Vanity Fair of his experience becoming Billy Dunne. "And, you know, having read the book, it wasn't overly clear that I was due to be playing because we took some creative freedom and slightly shifted the parts a little bit, meaning that I was going to be playing not lead guitar, thank God, but rhythm guitar. I had to learn how to hold the guitar, how to strum a guitar. I had the biggest journey to go with the singing as well."

While Keough may be the granddaughter of the King of Rock 'N' Roll, channeling Daisy Jones was no easy feat either.

"I didn't even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach and I was like, 'They need me to belt.' I sounded so bad that I started crying," she said. "I was like, 'I have to do it.' I'm gonna go to this vocal coach, and he's gonna teach me how to f------ belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I've never done before."

When will Daisy Jones & The Six be released?

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023, with new episodes released every week until March 24.