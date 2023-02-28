The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know

Daisy Jones & The Six is the latest best-selling novel to get a screen adaptation.

The hugely popular 2019 book, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, follows the rise and fall of a fictional '70s rock band and its frontwoman Daisy Jones. The story is loosely inspired by the British-American band Fleetwood Mac.

In 2018, before the title was even released, Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to acquire the book's rights.

"As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I'm thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes," Witherspoon said in a statement at the time.

The star-studded cast is led by Riley Keough (Elvis Presley's granddaughter) as Daisy Jones and The Hunger Games' Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne.

"In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world," the streaming service's official plot synopsis reads. "Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video released a short teaser for the limited series on Dec. 6, 2022, and the first official trailer dropped in January 2023.

Ahead of the March 3, 2023 release date, here's everything to know about the cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video ; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Riley Keough, 33, takes on the titular role of Daisy Jones, a free-spirited musician who's not afraid to go against the industry's expectations of women.

Keough herself is no stranger to legendary rock stars; she's the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54.

The actress started as a teen model in the early-to-mid 2000s, working with brands such as Christian Dior and Victoria's Secret. In 2010, at age 20, she made her film debut in the biographical drama The Runaways, which starred Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning. She went on to appear in films such as The Good Doctor (2010), Magic Mike (2011), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Lodge (2019) and Zola (2020).

In 2016, Keough played an escort in the first season of the Starz series, The Girlfriend Experience, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

The star directed her first film, the 2022 drama War Pony, alongside co-director Gina Gammell. At the Cannes Film Festival that year, the pair took home the coveted Caméra d'Or, which goes to the festival's best feature directorial debut.

For her role in Daisy Jones & The Six, Keough told PEOPLE that her mother's career was inevitably a source of inspiration.

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought," she said. "She was definitely inspirational to me."

The actress also noted that she looked to music icons like Stevie Nicks and Linda Ronstadt to create the character of Daisy Jones. The series is Keough's first venture into the music industry, and as she later revealed during a screening of Daisy Jones & the Six, she exaggerated her musical background when auditioning for the part.

"I auditioned like everybody else, and lied to them and told them l could sing," she explained.

As for her personal life, Keough met Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012 and the couple began dating a year later. They announced their engagement in 2014 and married in February 2015.

While speaking at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service in January 2023, Smith-Petersen revealed that the pair had quietly welcomed a daughter sometime in 2022.

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video ; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sam Claflin, 36, is playing the role of the charismatic Billy Dunne, fellow lead singer of The Six.

"Could not be prouder to have been a part of this, and couldn't possible [sic] be more excited for you all to get a popper glimpse of it very soon," Clafin captioned an image of the series' poster, which he shared on Instagram in January 2023.

The British star began acting in 2010 and made his film debut in 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise. He had a supporting role in the 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman, which he reprised in the 2016 sequel, The Huntsman: Winter's War.

Daisy Jones & The Six isn't Clafin's first book adaptation. In 2013, he joined the Hunger Games film franchise as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 (2015). He also starred in the 2016 romantic drama Me Before You, which is based on the novel of the same name. In 2020, he starred in the Netflix original film Enola Holmes, an adaptation of the first novel in the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series.

Clafin's other film credits include Journey's End (2017) and Adrift (2018), and he's also appeared in the fifth season of BBC's period drama Peaky Blinders.

In real life, Clafin shares two children with actress Laura Haddock; a son born in 2015 and a daughter born in 2018. The couple met in 2011, married in 2013 and announced their separation in 2019.

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Pamela Littky/Prime Video ; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Suki Waterhouse, 31, takes on the role of keyboard-playing bandmate Karen Sirko. The English multihyphenate began modeling as a teenager, working with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and appearing in high-fashion magazine editorials.

She started acting in 2010 and her credits include Marlene in the Divergent sequel The Divergent Series: Insurgent in 2015 and Arlen in the romantic thriller The Bad Batch in 2016, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival that year.

Waterhouse is also an alt-pop recording artist. She began releasing singles in 2016 and dropped her debut album, I Can't Let Go, in May 2022. Her song "Good Looking," originally released as a single in 2017 and included on her November 2022 EP Milk Teeth, went viral on TikTok in 2022.

In addition to her pursuits as a performer, Waterhouse became an entrepreneur in 2016 with the start of her accessories brand, Pop & Suki, which she co-founded with her best friend Poppy Jamie.

With her new role in Daisy Jones & The Six, the star was able to merge her passions for music and acting. "We genuinely are a full band that can play songs, which is amazing for a group of actors that didn't have these skills," she told Hot Press in May 2022. "I was absolutely drawn to the role because of the music."

As for her personal life, the star has been dating English actor Robert Pattinson since 2018. The two maintain a low profile and made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Pamela Littky/Prime Video ; Amy Sussman/Getty

Camila Morrone, 25, plays the role of Billy Dunne's wife, Camila Dunne.

Morrone made her acting debut in the James Franco-directed film Bukowski in 2013, but the star quickly switched her focus to modeling for the next several years. She appeared on the cover of Vogue Turkey in 2016 and, in 2017, made her runway debut walking for Moschino's 2017 resort collection.

In 2018, the star returned to movie-making with the action thriller Death Wish and comedy Never Goin' Back, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

When it came to exploring the 1970s for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six, Morrone told W Magazine: "It's a memorable and fun era for fashion and music; some of the best music was created during that time in the Sunset Boulevard scene. It was such an incredible and positive experience and I'm excited for people to see what we've been waiting years to make."

In her personal life, the star dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2017 to 2022.

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video ; Will Harrison Instagram

Will Harrison stars as Graham Dunne, Billy's brother and the band's lead guitarist.

The actor has previously appeared in an episode of the TV series Madam Secretary and various short films. He also starred in the 2022 feature This Is a Film About My Mother.

"This project is a dream come true in so many ways, I can't even begin to express," Harrison wrote on Instagram when casting for Daisy Jones & The Six was announced. "For now, I'll just say that I am feeling so stupid lucky to be a part of it, and I cannot wait for everyone to see this incredible character and story come to life."

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

Amazon ; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Sebastian Chacon, 29, takes on the role of The Six's fun-loving drummer Warren Rhodes.

Born in New York City, the actor graduated from New York University and began performing in theater productions. In 2016, he appeared in the television series The Get Down and has also guest starred in shows like Mr. Robot (2015), Narcos (2015) and Pose (2018). In 2020, he played Fly Rico in the Showtime series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Josh Whitehouse, 33, plays Eddie Roundtree, bassist for The Six.

The English actor is known for the television series Poldark (2015) and the musical romantic comedy Valley Girl (2020). In 2019, he starred opposite Vanessa Hudgens in the Christmas rom-com The Knight Before Christmas. He also appeared in the unaired Game of Thrones prequel, which filmed a pilot in 2019 but was ultimately canceled.

Timothy Olyphant as Rod

Rich Fury/Getty

Timothy Olyphant, 54, plays The Six's manager, Rod Reyes.

Born in Hawaii and raised in California, the actor began his career in the 1990s, appearing in theater productions and taking on supporting roles in films like The First Wives Club and Scream 2. He gained wider recognition for playing Sheriff Seth Bullock in HBO's western series Deadwood, which aired from 2004 to 2006.

In 2011, Olyphant's earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in FX's series Justified, which aired from 2010 to 2015.

Some of the actor's other notable roles include guest appearances in The Office, The Mindy Project, The Mandalorian and starring opposite Drew Barrymore in Netflix's comedy-horror series, The Santa Clarita Diet. In real life, Olyphant is married to his college sweetheart Alexis Knief, with whom he shares three children.