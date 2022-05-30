Dacre Montgomery Shot Stranger Things Cameo Remotely from Australia During COVID: 'Blessing'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Dacre Montgomery attends a photocall for Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things.

Dacre Montgomery didn't get to shoot his Stranger Things scenes on the same set as his castmates.

The actor, who plays the late Billy Hargrove on the series, filmed his quick season 4 cameo remotely from his Australian hometown due to COVID-19 restrictions. Reflecting on the experience across multiple Instagram posts, Montgomery, 27, said he worked with a local crew and had director Shawn Levy oversee the process over Zoom.

"Feeling extremely fortunate to have been able to shoot these scenes during the pandemic in my hometown, Perth (in Australia)," Montgomery captioned the photos. "What an absolute blessing to work with such an incredible local crew and @slevydirect directing on Zoom! @strangerthingstv."

The featured photos showcase Montgomery's wounded façade for the series, which included a chest full of welts and gashes. He was also pictured wearing a white tank top with a bloody hole near his heart.

Additionally, Montgomery posted a video of himself laughing about the gruesome getup with makeup artists on set.

Montogomery joined Stranger Things in its second season airing in 2017. Season 3 was largely focused on Billy's unintentional turn to evil after the Mind Flayer possessed his physical body.

In the season finale, Billy returned to normal but ultimately died in the Battle at Starcourt Mall.

Montogomery briefly reprised his role for the season 4 episode titled "Dear Billy." Upon doing so, he appeared in one of his stepsister Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) nightmares.

Billy's untimely death has continued to haunt Max in season 4 as she battles headaches, nightmares and issues with her overall mental health.

In the fourth episode, Max visited Billy's gravesite to read him a letter. New villain Vecna then attempted to capture her by using Billy's image as a manipulation tactic.