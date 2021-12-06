"I'm so grateful and in awe of what our incredible crew accomplished. My thanks to each and every one of you," Cynthia Nixon said

Cynthia Nixon Wraps Filming on And Just Like That...: 'In Awe of What Our Incredible Crew Accomplished'

Cynthia Nixon has completed filming on the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That...

On Monday, Nixon, who is reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes in the upcoming HBO series, shared multiple photos to celebrate wrapping production.

"AndJustLikeThat…it's a wrap! For the very late final night of shooting had to send off this A+ cast and crew in style and with @NYCLoveCoffee in hand. I'm so grateful and in awe of what our incredible crew accomplished. My thanks to each and every one of you," Nixon, 55, wrote.

"I also want to give it up for the badass team that helped me become Miranda every day for AJLT & some ever since SATC! Zoom in to our matching aviator wear to see the words that inspired the Miranda Unit for this next chapter -- the countdown to Thursday's premiere is on!" she concluded.

In her photos, Nixon and her crew wore matching jackets that had "better not younger" stitched on the back.

And Just Like That... reunites Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles of Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte, respectively. The new series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

A new Miranda-centric teaser clip, which was released over the weekend, showed Nixon's character with her hands full as she juggles going back to school while parenting her teenage son Brady (Niall Cunningham).

"I stepped on a used condom in Brady's room this morning," Miranda says to Carrie and Charlotte, who responds, "Eww!"

"Wait, I was barefoot at the time," Miranda adds. "Now, go." A disgusted Charlotte then repeats, "Eww!"

In addition to acting in the revival, Nixon directed an episode. In October, the former New York gubernatorial candidate announced the news on Instagram.

"I am thrilled to share that I am directing an episode of @JustLikeThatMax this season," Nixon wrote alongside a slideshow of photos that featured the star working on set and behind the camera. "It's been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role. I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don't worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!)"