Cynthia Nixon Says She Was 'Very Reluctant' About Appearing in And Just Like That... at First

Cynthia Nixon was initially hesitant about the Sex and the City revival.

The And Just Like That… star, 55, said she almost turned down the opportunity to reprise her role of Miranda Hobbs due to her personal concerns about the original series.

"It was a very hard decision," she told News Corp's Herald Sun. "I really didn't think I was going to do it – I was very reluctant."

Nixon's concerns came after some longtime viewers and critics of Sex and the City compiled some of the show's early 2000s viewpoints. From Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw exclaiming that bisexuality doesn't exist to Kim Cattrall's character Samantha Jones making racially charged statements, some scenes have been heavily criticized.

Nixon also spoke about the problematic jokes from the original series. "I'm very proud of the original series – despite it being occasionally tone-deaf on race and gender – and being Miranda has opened up so many amazing roles for me over the years, but the further I get away from Miranda, the better they get, because people have stopped thinking of me as just that one character," she shared.

Nixon said conversations with the creators eased her mind about bringing Miranda back in a more thoughtful way. "The more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer and creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn't go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board," Nixon explained.

And Just Like That… aimed to not just revive the original series but to make it a well-diversified advancement of the characters. The new series doesn't shy away from race or sexuality, with specific plot lines dedicated to the topics.

"I was floored by how hard everybody listened, and how collaboratively we worked together to, not just redecorate the house, but to build a whole new house – that had us in it but new characters, too," Nixon added.

The series was revived on HBO Max with some major plot twists from the first episode. While Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) remain the center of the series, new characters are introduced along the way. Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sara Ramírez and Sarita Choudhury joined the cast.

"The characters are 55 so they're in menopause," Nixon said. "And menopause is the punchline of a lot of jokes and certainly has its unpleasant aspects. But it's a time when women have spent decades looking after other people and can again focus on themselves: who am I? Who do I want to be?"