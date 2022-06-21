Season 1 of the HBO Max show featured an intimate scene between Miranda Hobbes and Che Diaz that Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon called a "sexual jolt"

Cynthia Nixon's Wife Knew Her And Just Like That Sex Scene Was 'Going to Be Hot ... Going to Be Real'

For starters, the scene was game-changing — and relationship-ending — for Miranda, who was married to cis, straight man Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) for nearly two decades before her romance with nonbinary comic Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez).

"[Episode writer] Samantha Irby was telling us all about that scene before we ever got to read it," Nixon, 56, told Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang in a conversation for Variety. "Having a queer woman in the writers' room writing this queer sex scene, my wife was like, 'I know it's going to be hot, and I know it's going to be real.'"

She continued, 'We had an intimacy coordinator and we tried to do it different ways. Miranda, in the next episode, keeps having fantasies. And so we were going to shoot it at the same time, but make it look different, because things look different when we remember them than when they're actually happening."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon; Chris Noth Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon; Chris Noth | Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Yang, 31, told Nixon: "What I think is remarkable is that you had to sell that moment in the kitchen as life-changing. You have to believe that she's going to rearrange everything about her life."

Nixon responded, "And you have to feel both the sexual jolt and also the emotional breakdown that happens later, not just that this thing that happens is earth-shattering, but also that she's been in winter for so long. It's both of those things."

And Just Like That… aired its first season on HBO Max in December. The plot twist with Miranda and Che wasn't beloved by all, especially those who rooted for Miranda and Steve.

Despite the backlash, showrunner Michael Patrick King said there will be more of Che in season 2.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror," he told Variety earlier this month. "I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

Sex and the City And Just Like That... Sara Ramirez Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

