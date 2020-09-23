"I think Sharon [Stone] would be of course totally amazing," Cynthia Nixon said

Cynthia Nixon Shares Who She Thinks Could Replace Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City 3

If there is still any hope for a Sex and the City 3, Cynthia Nixon has some thoughts on who would be best to replace Kim Cattrall.

While appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, Nixon — who starred as Miranda Hobbes on the hit HBO series — said her Ratched costar Sharon Stone would be a "totally amazing" pick to replace Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing," Nixon, 54, told host Andy Cohen. "Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own."

"But I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time," the actress continued. "And I think that would be amazing as well."

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty

During Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Nixon was joined by Stone, 62, who told Cohen it would "be an honor" to work alongside Nixon on Sex and the City 3.

Image zoom Kim Cattrall, Sharon Stone Jason Bahr/Getty; Rich Polk/Getty

However, she agreed that a woman of color would also be an important step for the movie, should it ever come to fruition. “I think that’s right,” she replied, when Nixon mentioned the possibility.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Fans have long sought a third installment of the popular franchise, which originally aired as a TV show from 1998 to 2004, and scored two spin-off movies.

In October 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, announced that plans for Sex and the City 3 were officially dashed when Cattrall, 64, declined to return for a third movie.

“I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City,” Cattrall told The Guardian last year. “It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough.”

The Filthy Rich star also claimed that she had allegedly faced “bullying” when she turned down the reboot.

“I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying,” she added. “No means no."

Despite the off-screen drama, Cattrall recently told PEOPLE she looks back fondly on her time with the franchise.