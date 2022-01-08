Cynthia Nixon Says AJLT Guest Star Jonathan Groff Is 'a Real Equal Opportunity Flirter'

"Jonathan Groff was my very first thought to play Dr. Paul David," Cynthia Nixon wrote of her And Just Like That... directorial debut in this week's sixth episode of the Sex and the City revival

The two-time Emmy Award winner, 55, raved about directing Groff, 36, on this week's sixth episode of the HBO Max revival, entitled "Diwali," in which he plays a plastic surgeon that consults leading lady Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nixon posted a behind-the-scenes photo Thursday to Instagram of herself hugging the Looking actor. "When I read the script for this week's #AndJustLikeThat, #JonathanGroff was my very first thought to play Dr. Paul David," she wrote. "I'm SO glad he said yes! He's a real equal opportunity flirter."

Her costars also sang Groff's praises in the comments section. "What a dream Jonathan is! In every way," wrote Kristin Davis. "What a dream. Him. You," Mario Cantone responded. "He was so good in that scene!!" the show's costume department commented.

Nixon also showed her appreciation for costar Karen Pittman, who plays her character Miranda Hobbes' college professor Dr. Nya Wallace. "@TheKarenPittman appreciation post. Love collaborating with you in our scenes and proud to be your teacher's pet," she captioned a photo of them on set.

"Oh… thanks for this darling Cynthia," Pittman, 35, commented. "I appreciate and admire you so much, and am so inspired by your open hearted and brave Miranda Hobbes. Sending you lots of love!"

RELATED VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon and Other Sex and the City Stars Remember Willie Garson's 'Light' After His Death

Nixon previously reflected on her directorial debut in another post with more behind-the-scenes photos from the episode. "Our new episode of #AndJustLikeThat is out now and I hope you all enjoy! To the incredible cast and crew: thank you for welcoming me with such open arms to take a seat in the director's chair!" she wrote.

Parker, 56, also praised Nixon's work behind the camera. "She did a beautiful job! We are so proud," the actress wrote, adding: "Congratulations @cynthiaenixon on your AJLT directorial debut. We hope you enjoy."