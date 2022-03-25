Sarah Jessica Parker's AJLT Costars Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone Celebrate Her 57th Birthday

"Old friend, I cherish you and admire the hell out of the woman you are," Cynthia Nixon wrote to Sarah Jessica Parker on her Sex and the City costar's 57th birthday

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker is 57.

Nixon, 55, posted a photo of the two of them in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. "Old friend, I cherish you and admire the hell out of the woman you are. I always have. And I always will," she wrote in the caption. "Happy, happy birthday and many more to come."

Meanwhile, Cantone, 62, shared a behind-the-scenes image of himself and Parker from AJLT, in which they gave witchy hands to the camera.

"Happy Birthday @sarahjessicaparker what a lucky boy I am to know you, to work with you and to be part of your magnificence," he wrote. "I adore you. All my love my dear..in theater and in life. Pictured here singing 'We Got Magic To Do.'"

Parker's birthday came as she prepared for another performance of her Broadway revival of Plaza Suite, in which she stars with her husband of 25 years Matthew Broderick. She thanked her 7.9 million Instagram followers for the birthday wishes with a backstage video on her Story.

"Thank you everybody for all your wishes and sentiments and kind and good thoughts and the flowers at the theater," she said, showing off the bouquets in her dressing room. "It's just a bounty of generosity and I feel just hugely lucky."

The actress was also graced with an early birthday gift in the form of AJLT receiving a season 2 renewal at HBO Max, which the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.