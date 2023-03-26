Cynthia Nixon Shares Sweet Tribute to 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker on Her 58th Birthday

Cynthia Nixon is celebrating her "old friend" Sarah Jessica Parker.

Nixon penned a sweet birthday tribute to her Sex and the City costar in honor of Parker turning 58 on Saturday.

"Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That's how long, I will be your friend," Nixon, 56, began her Instagram caption.

"Happy birthday to my old friend @sarahjessicaparker. So glad to still be walking next to you after all this time," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Parker walking side-by-side as their respective Sex and the City characters, Miranda and Carrie.

Their costar Kristin Davis — who plays Charlotte on the HBO show — also gave Parker some birthday love with several photos of the two together on her Instagram Story.

She celebrated the occasion with different "Happy Birthday" stickers adorning the shots, as well as "Special" by Lizzo playing in the background.

"Twenty-five years! So lucky to walk through this Life with you @sarahjessicaparker. Here's to another year together," Davis, 58, wrote over a photo of the two holding hands.

The actress shared one last photo of her hugging Parker while on set for their spinoff And Just Like That..., writing, "Love you."

Other castmates wished Parker a happy birthday, including Mario Cantone and Alexa Swinton, who respectively portray Carrie and Charlotte's friend Anthony and Charlotte's child, Rock.

"Happy Birthday @sarahjessicaparker All my love and thanks, my sweet friend. Here's to you and everything you give!" Cantone, 63, wrote alongside a photo of Parker wrapping her arm around him.

Meanwhile, Swinton, 13, shared a cast photo from the And Just Like That... premiere on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday @sarahjessicaparker. You are so incredible to work with. Have the best day."

The official Instagram account for the costume designers of the SATC reboot also celebrated Parker's birthday, writing alongside a candid photo of her in one of her character's chic ensembles, "A lady & her city HAPPY BIRTHDAY SJP! 💖💖🛎🛎."

And Just Like That... was renewed for a second season in March 2022 and kicked off production in October.

Most notably, Parker confirmed in September 2022 that John Corbett would be reprising his character in season 2 of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.

Corbett played hunky woodworker Aidan Shaw — one of Carrie's most notable love interests — and was most recently spotted sharing a steamy kiss with Parker last month while filming the second season.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... It is set to premiere sometime around summer 2023.

The first 10 episodes of And Just Like That… — plus all six seasons and both Sex and the City movies — are currently streaming on HBO Max.