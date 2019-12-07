The first image of Cynthia Erivo as musical phenomenon Aretha Franklin has arrived.

The Harriet star, 32, completes her transformation as the Queen of Soul in the first look for National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha, a biographical television anthology series about Franklin.

In a still released Friday, Erivo sits at the piano in what appears to be a recording studio, wearing a colorful jacket, a gray turtleneck and a pink necklace and earring.

“Over the last few months, I’ve been preparing myself to embody the Queen of Soul, from relistening to her music to discovering her rare interviews and reading some amazing books on her — all to really capture Aretha’s attitude and spirit,” said Erivo in a statement. “I’m truly humbled to be working alongside a very talented and musical team. Together, we’ll serve the Queen and create something special.”

Image zoom Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha National Geographic/Richard DuCree

RELATED: Cynthia Erivo Is Already Channeling Aretha Franklin for Genius Role with Her Go-To Karaoke Song

Genius: Aretha will also star Courtney B. Vance as civil rights activist C.L. Franklin, David Cross as journalist-turned-producer Jerry Wexler, Malcolm Barrett as the “Respect” singer’s first husband Ted White, Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as talent agent Ruth Bowen, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin and Sanai Victoria as Little Re.

The eight-part limited series will be the first authorized scripted limited series about Franklin, following her life from gospel prodigy though civil rights champion to legendary singer.

Genius: Aretha is the third installment of National Geographic’s anthology series. In past seasons, the biographical anthology followed the lives of physicist Albert Einstein and artist Pablo Picasso.

Image zoom Cynthia Erivo, Aretha Franklin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

RELATED: Inside the Amazing, Private Life of Aretha Franklin

Franklin has a big place in Erivo’s heart. The actress previously opened up about the 18-time Grammy winner in an interview with NME in November, telling the outlet, “She’s part of the tapestry of the voice I have.”

“The music I’ve learned and the performances I’ve done, she inspired a lot of it. She’s one of my heroes and I hope I can do justice to her achievements,” she said.

Franklin passed away in 2018 of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Genius: Aretha will premiere on National Geographic in May 2020.