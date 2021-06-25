Cynthia Bailey, 54, joked about the rumors that she will not be cast on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show

Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Had an Amazing Run' on Real Housewives of Atlanta amid Rumors of Show Exit

Cynthia Bailey isn't quite sure what the future holds for her tenure on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, the supermodel, 54, joked about rumors spreading online that she will not be a part of the Bravo reality show's upcoming 14th season.

Bailey's teases came right at the top of her segment with Williams, after the talk show host told Bailey the two were "going to light New York on fire!" with a dinner and a night out on the town.

"You're paying, right?" Bailey asked. "Word on the street is I may be out of a job, so I'm going to need you to pay if we're gonna go to dinner!"

Later in the conversation, Williams told Bailey that she thought it might be time for her to exit the series, telling the reality star, "there's nothing more exciting that you can give to us."

"I don't want to see you fight. I don't want to see you get divorced. Like, I think that it's time," she explained. "The only thing then is what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking, 'This is still a model, just like Christie Brinkley!' You can model."

Bailey appeared to be practical about the whole thing.

"I love The Real Housewives of Atlanta," she responded. "This platform has been amazing. I have an amazing relationship with the network. Bravo has been good to me."

She continued, "Here's the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn't want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God's will, not my will, be done. I have had an amazing run. It's been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder."

When asked who she thought should be fired from the show, Bailey wouldn't say anyone's name but gave Williams a not-so-subtle hint.

"The person who wants me to be fired all the time, who actually isn't even on the show anymore. Her name rhymes with meany," Bailey said, likely referring to NeNe Leaks, who left the show last year.

Cynthia Bailey Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bailey has been a full-time cast member on Real Housewives of Atlanta since its third season, which premiered in 2010.

The most recent season, which finished airing in May, followed Bailey as she walked down the aisle and married husband Mike Hill.

If Bailey does leave the Atlanta Housewives, she won't be going far.