Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About the 'Final Straw' That Led to Her Split from Mike Hill

The former couple announced their separation in October after two years of marriage

Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on November 1, 2022

Cynthia Bailey is getting candid about what led to the end of her marriage to Mike Hill.

During an appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Two Ts in a Pod podcast, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed the "final straw" before the pair's breakup.

"I felt like we weren't friends anymore," Bailey, 55, said on Monday's episode. "I felt like it was just going toward we're just not going to be friends if we didn't pump the brakes."

"This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage," she continued. "Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend."

Addressing how she's feeling now, Bailey said: "I do have good days and bad days."

"I don't think either one of us regret our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward," she continued. "It's not final yet. We're still going through the process, so we're still technically married. For me, there's still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he's my husband."

"I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things," she added. "It's just weird, you guys. It's just weird."

Bailey said there's "still a lot of husband and wife stuff" that the former couple has to work through before finalizing their divorce, but she confirmed that the pair are on good terms.

Mike Hill and <a href="https://people.com/tag/cynthia-bailey/" data-inlink="true">Cynthia Bailey</a> attend the 2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2021
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

As for what's next for Bailey, she opened up about the speculation that she might be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its 13th season as a "friend of" the cast while Mellencamp Arroyave, 41, would return full-time.

"I don't know where this information came from, but it's not true," she said. "And if it was true, I would hope that I would get to come back as a Housewife along with you, Teddi, and not a dag-on friend."

Bailey filed for divorce from Hill, 52, in October after two years of marriage. At the time, the reality star said in a statement shared with PEOPLE: "God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all."

"Although that journey has come to an end, I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together," she continued. "God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!"

Bailey concluded, "I pray my friends, family, and fans will continue to be along for the ride with me in this awesome thing we call 'life!' Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and well wishes."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19040 Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/cynthia-bailey/" data-inlink="true">Cynthia Bailey</a>
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Hill said he was "grateful" that the former couple's "friendship remains rock solid" despite their split.

"We've been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately," he continued. "I can smile knowing she'll always be there for me as I will be for her."

Bailey has since insisted that the two came to the decision to part ways "with grace and peace," saying that they were "brave enough and loved one another enough to make that choice together."

"We always said we never wanted to feel like we were just in this to be in this," she recently told PEOPLE. "We didn't want to settle for anything less than happy. And we just got to the point where, after really evaluating it, we felt like we were better suited to just be friends rather than trying to force something to work that just wasn't working anymore."

