Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Missed NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg's Funeral: I Felt 'So Bad'

Cynthia Bailey has no ill will towards NeNe Leakes or her late husband Gregg.

Earlier this week, Nene, 53, appeared on the Atlanta-based radio station V-103, where she discussed her late husband's death and how her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar did not attend his memorial services.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She didn't even come to the repast," Nene said in a video from the radio show appearance, which was captured and shared on Instagram by The Neighborhood Talk. "She did come, like, a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge."

Speaking with The New York Post's Page Six, Bailey, 54, explained her reasoning for not attending Gregg's services, telling the outlet that she and her husband Mike Hill were not present as they were out of town at the time.

Bailey added to the outlet that she felt "so bad" about not being able to make an appearance, but it allowed her to have a more personal and intimate connection with NeNe a week later.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey | Credit: Bravo Media

"I'm really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn't make it to the actual celebration [of life] because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down," Bailey told Page Six. "We really got to spend some one-on-one time together. And I know that wouldn't have happened had I been there with everyone else."

"I decided that once I got back to Atlanta, I really wanted to, you know, just try to see her," she continued to detail. "I wanted to give my condolences and just give in my respect out of respect for Gregg in person."

Understanding that she and NeNe have a relationship that is not always on the best of terms, Bailey told Page Six that Gregg's death "was bigger than all of that," and she asked Marlo Hampton — a mutual friend of the pair, and a now-member of the Real Housewives franchise — to be there when she reached out to NeNe.

"I was like, 'Okay, let's go,'" Bailey said she told Hampton, 45. "'I need you to go with me, and hopefully she doesn't slam the door in my face.'"

Though she described their time together as "a little awkward at first," Bailey said that she and NeNe embraced in a hug and were fine after some time speaking with one another.

RELATED VIDEO: NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Adjusting to Her 'New Normal' Following Husband Gregg's Death

On Sept. 1, Gregg died from colon cancer at the age of 66 years old.

Gregg died "peacefully" in his home while surrounded by his family, publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed in a statement at the time.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes," said Dukes. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Shortly after news of Gregg's death was made public, Bailey paid tribute to him in a social media post on Twitter.