RHOA's Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill in Georgia Wedding Ceremony

The couple exchanged vows in front of 250 guests, including a handful of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars

Cynthia Bailey is married!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, said "I do" to fiancé Mike Hill on Saturday during a lavish wedding ceremony at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

"Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other," the newlyweds tell PEOPLE. "We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all."

The bride wore a gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona along with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. The couple exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds during the celebratory event, put together by wedding planner Courtney Ajinça.

Ahead of the big day, Bailey told PEOPLE she was excited to marry her "best friend."

"This is not our first rodeo. Both Mike and I have been married before — but we are ready to ride!" she said.

And after self-isolating together for several months due to COVID-19, Hill, 50, said they are more than ready to start their life together. "If we could survive that, we can survive anything together," he said. "We're happy, we're ready to go."

The couple exchanged vows in front of 250 guests, including Bailey's reality show costars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and former RHOA castmate Eva Marcille, who served as bridesmaids.

"I couldn't imagine my day without them," Bailey said.

And due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bailey and Hill put "strict" precautions in place to ensure the safety of their guests. Ahead of the wedding, Bailey and Hill hired a team to come and deep clean to the venue. And before entering the ceremony, guests were required to undergo temperature checks and asked to wash their hands. Once inside, they will be spaced out according to social-distancing guidelines.

"Everyone has to wash their hands before coming inside and we will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue," said the reality star. "And everyone must be wearing a mask at all times, it's not optional."

"We want to make people feel comfortable and not look irresponsible," added Hill. "We're doing everything we possibly can."

Bailey and Hill got engaged in July 2019 after 14 months of dating.

Hill proposed with a gorgeous 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey Wine Cellar.

This is the second marriage for both Bailey and Hill, who currently works at Fox Sports 1 out of Los Angeles.

She was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017.