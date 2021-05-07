"Mike Hill has a lot to do with this glow and this smile," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says about married life and gratitude.

Cynthia Bailey on Newlywed Life with Husband Mike Hill: 'This Glow Is Not Just Highlighter'

Cynthia Bailey is living happily ever after with husband Mike Hill.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opens up about married life and why she's feeling grateful on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. Bailey, 54, wed her Fox Sports broadcasting beau in October 2020, sharing details of the Acworth, Georgia, nuptials exclusively with PEOPLE.

Six months later, Bailey says that she and her spouse are focused on finding their flow.

"I have to say, after we finally got past the wedding, now my focus is on, after finally getting married again, staying married," the RHOA mainstay tells host Janine Rubenstein. "Just trying to create that balance between working."

Chatting about the ever-elusive work-life balance and how things are starting to get busy again as the pandemic slows, Bailey has pledged to put marriage first.

"I kind of found being at home, I was even busier than I was when I was actually going on the road. So I had to create that balance of making sure that I put in my wifey time and committed to my wifely duties if you know what I mean," she says with a laugh.

"You get the man, then you got to keep the man," she teases. "You got to keep that husband happy. So just readjusting to the new world and how everything has changed, and just still taking 'me time' because I was able to do a lot of that in the pandemic, but also wife and husband time. But Mike and I are great."

As true happiness shines from the inside out, the star jokes that "this glow is not just highlighter, honey."

"I'm glowing from the inside as well. And this smile, Mike Hill has a lot to do with this glow and this smile," Bailey adds.

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and the model says she is grateful to have spent time with her daughter Noelle, 21, on a recent girls' trip to Jamaica. Raising a glass to all moms, Bailey, a brand ambassador for Seagram's Escapes, also shares instructions for mixing the perfect "Momosa" cocktail this Sunday.

"I just take a champagne glass or wine glass and I put half champagne or half sparkling wine and half Peach Bellini, or half Jamaican Me Happy, to taste," she says. "Mama likes a little stronger drink, so you can do it to your taste … but it's absolutely delicious."