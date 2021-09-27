Cynthia Bailey Leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta After 11 Seasons: 'It's Time to Move On'

Bailey, who has been a full-time cast member of the Bravo series since its third season in 2010, announced the news on Instagram Monday.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she wrote. "Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next!"

"Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!" continued Bailey, 54. "I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures."

"Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!" she concluded.

"Gonna miss you, @cynthiabailey!" Andy Cohen, who executive produces the Real Housewives franchise, wrote on his Instagram Story following the announcement. "And I believe we DO know each other!"

After season 13 finished airing in the spring, Bailey opened up to PEOPLE about her future with the show.

"I don't even know if I'm going to be returning next season," she admitted on PEOPLE's Reality Check in June.

Bailey, whose wedding to Mike Hill was documented on the most recent season, said she was choosing to focus on the "amazing" run she's had.

"If I don't come back, I wish the show well. It's been an incredible journey with incredible memories," she said. "However it works out, Bravo has been amazing to me. This platform has been amazing. It's created so many opportunities for me. I'm good."