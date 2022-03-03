Cynthia Bailey Says Friendship with Kenya Moore is Not the Same After Ultimate Girls Trip

Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore have a ways to go in repairing their friendship.

"We are not like we were before the girls trip," she said. "Again, I will always have love in my heart for Kenya. Relationships and friendships go up and down, and it's really tough to — I've learned — to maintain healthy relationships when you work together on a platform like this sometimes."

kenya-moore-cynthia-bailey Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Despite any rift, Bailey said she does "have love" for Moore, 51, and has continued to cheer her on from afar. "I love Kenya. I will always have love for her, but we are not where we used to be."

"I'm so happy for her. I think she did amazing on Dancing with the Stars. I was cheering for her," she added. "[Her daughter] Brooklyn is incredible. She's so beautiful. And I'm good. I'm good. And I love her."

The Ultimate Girls Trip saw the RHOA stars join other Real Housewives franchise leads for a crossover extravaganza. Drama ensued — as expected — and Bailey felt that Moore didn't stand up for her enough during numerous confrontations with other housewives. But in her own interviews, Moore said she felt like she was there for Bailey throughout the season.

After the season wrapped, Bailey said she talked Moore about their issues, and the two agreed that they had some work to do on their friendship.