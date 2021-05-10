Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It definitely was and I was really kind of not sure what type of response I was going to get," Robinson told Cohen, 52, on Sunday's show. "But when I got an overwhelming amount of positive response [from fans], I was so happy that I did it."

"I really did inspire other people that were kind of like, going through the same realizations that I was at the time. So I'm definitely happy I did it," she added.

Robinson, whom Bailey, 54, shares with ex Leon Robinson, came out as sexually fluid during a 2019 episode of the Atlanta-based franchise. The moment happened during a heartfelt conversation that she had with her mother.

Cynthia Bailey poses with her daughter Noelle Forde Robinson Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don't really do that," she told Bailey at the time. "I just like who I like, and that's just what it is. There's a lot of attractive guys, and there's a lot of attractive girls."

Robinson revealed that she started exploring her sexuality during her freshman year at Howard University. She said, "It really just came out of nowhere. I wasn't really expecting that to happen."

What took Bailey by surprise was not how Robinson classified her sexuality but that she was actually "out there being fluid." The Bravolebrity added, "We all love and support Noelle. It's just new for us. We're just trying to get used to it."

Months after the season 12 episode aired, Bailey opened up about how important that moment was and how it affected her daughter afterward.

"Of all the things that I've shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, that probably was one of my proudest moments because I knew that if it took what it took for my child to come out and talk about being gay openly, I can't imagine all the other kids out there that felt afraid to talk to their parents about it," she said during the Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue on Being Black in America Instagram Live panel last year, according to BravoTV's The Daily Dish. "And I know for a fact that parents that watched that episode felt very comfortable having those conversations with their kids that were fluid or gay or however they define themselves after watching Noelle and I just talking about it and me accept it."