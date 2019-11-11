Noelle Robinson is opening up about her sexuality.

The 20-year-old daughter of supermodel Cynthia Bailey and actor Leon Robinson came out as sexually fluid on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in an emotional conversation with her mother.

“People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that,” Noelle told Bailey. “I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

According to Noelle, she began exploring her sexuality during her freshman year at Howard University.

“It really just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

Dating men and women threw Bailey for a loop — not because she had a problem with Noelle’s fluidity, but because she didn’t expect her daughter to be dating at all.

“Since Noelle has been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid. I just didn’t know that she was out there being fluid … flowing,” Bailey told audiences.

“We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us,” Bailey added. “We’re just trying to get used to it.”

Making sure Noelle felt supported was important to Bailey, especially as her daughter admitted to not fully understanding what her feelings all meant.

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” Bailey said. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”

“It makes me excited that Noelle has a safe space to share,” Bailey confessed to viewers. “Love is love.”

That didn’t mean that Bailey, like any mother, didn’t have questions.

“Who do you like now? Who are you kicking it with now? Is it a male or a female and when am I going to meet them?” she pestered her only child.

“I don’t have anyone I’m officially dating at this point,” Noelle said. “I just got back from college. I’m just trying to get settled in.”

Bailey and Noelle’s conversation came days before the two ventured from Atlanta to New York City, to celebrate World Pride at the NYC Pride Parade and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which started the gay rights movement.

“I think this is the perfect time for Noelle and I to show out,” Bailey said.

PEOPLE was on the scene at the time, watching the two riding atop the Bravo float alongside nearly 20 Bravolebrities, each decked out in their own unique rainbow and sparkly attire.

Among the crowd were Bailey’s RHOA costars including NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton, as well as Real Housewives of New York City stars Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan; and Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs.

Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac), Kelly Dodd, (Real Housewives of Orange County), and LeeAnne Locken (Real Housewives of Dallas) were also on the float, parting with Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Billie Lee (Vanderpump Rules), Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck: Mediterranean) and Patricia Altschul (Southern Charm).

“It’s all about love,” Bailey told PEOPLE from the scene. “We’re allies, and we’re here to show our support and that love is love, no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Noelle turned 20 on Saturday.

“Wow!!!! Where did the time go?” Bailey wrote on Instagram, in a birthday tribute to her daughter.

She then followed up with advice she’d give her 20 year old self today.

“Live every day of your life as if it is your last day. You only get one,” said Bailey. “Fearlessly follow your dreams & your heart. Look at your mistakes as lessons & learn from them. Never comprise your peace & happiness for anyone. Work hard & walk toward your divine purpose daily. Be a good human, and help others. Pray & give God all the glory. Be humble & appreciate life’s blessings. Love yourself always!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.