Cynthia Bailey Was 'Obsessed' with Asking Teresa Giudice About Jail Stint on Housewives Spinoff

During a recent appearance on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, Bailey opened up about her experience shooting the upcoming Peacock series. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, admitted she "was surprised" she connected with Giudice, especially since she went into filming being "kind of afraid of her."

"She's the sweetest woman. Like, one of the sweetest people I know, and I'm so excited to call her a friend," Bailey said of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 54. "I think we connected for a number of reasons, but I love the fact that she's so happy. She's so happy and she's so in love. And I, you know, am happy and in love as well. And it's just such a beautiful space to see her in."

Teresa Guidice; Cynthia Bailey Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"She came back hard. You know what I'm saying? She's been through a lot," Bailey said on Housewives Nightcap of Giudice, who shares four daughters with her ex. "I think she has been through more than any of us. She's still standing and she's happy and she figured it out."

"I've got to be honest, I was very obsessed [with] asking her about jail," Bailey confessed. "Like, I just couldn't wait to get her by herself and be like, 'Girl, what was jail like?' 'So what did you do in there?' 'What did you eat?' I needed to know everything and she was so giving and transparent."

"She was doing yoga. She was, you know, cooking in there. Look, I don't want to spoil too much, but I'll just say that she was one of the ladies that I was definitely the most interested in getting to know, and I was so surprised [by] how much we actually had in common," she continued. "I've never been to jail or anything, thank God. But I'm just saying, if I ever go, I want to go to the same one she went to! I'm going to come out looking good as hell if I go to Teresa jail."

While Bailey's connection with Giudice thrived during filming, others relationships suffered — including Bailey's friendship with RHOA's Kenya Moore.

"We actually did butt heads. And that was, you know, very disappointing for me. That was very unfortunate because obviously, I started the trip [being] like, 'Hey, we are going to be like Thelma and Louise.' Like, we're on one of the hardest franchises ever, so this was supposed to be a cakewalk for us," Bailey said. "And I already knew I was going in pretty strong with at least two friends because I had Kenya. You know, she was going to be the Thelma to my Louise. And I had Luann [de Lesseps], who I am pretty good friends with."

"Everyone else I knew but didn't really know-know. I was going to [be] like, 'Okay, I got two with me, and I can just get to know the rest of the ladies.' So, no, I did not anticipate that my friend that I was going with on the trip, that we were going to have some issues," she added.

Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Spinoff Series Credit: Peacock

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip brings stars from different Housewives cities together as the ladies embark on an eight-day vacation. The dramatic first trailer teased a blowout argument between Moore and The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer.