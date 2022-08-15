CTV News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme 'Blindsided' After Being Told Her Contract Wouldn't Be Renewed After 35 Years

Legendary CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme has revealed she is parting ways with the network after its parent company, Bell Media, decided not to renew her contract.

LaFlamme, 58, made the announcement "with a range of emotions" in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

"For 35 years I have had the privilege to be welcomed into your homes and deliver the news on a nightly basis, so I felt you should hear this directly from me," she began. "On June 29th I was informed that Bell Media made a 'business decision' to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News."

LaFlamme was CTV News' National Affairs Correspondent for more than 10 years before serving as the anchor for CTV National News since 2011, Bell Media said in a news release.

She continued, "I was blindsided, and I'm still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision," adding that she was asked not to tell her coworkers or "the public until the specifics of my exit could be resolved. That has now happened."

Speaking on the significance of the last three decades, LaFlamme said they've meant "everything" to her from reporting on "consequential events" like war, natural disasters, COVID-19, and the Olympics.

"This is a trust I have never taken for granted as a reporter and as an anchor," LaFlamme said in the video, which has nearly 2 million views. "I am forever grateful to you such loyal viewers for sharing in the belief that news delivered with integrity and truth strengthens our democracy."

She confessed that she didn't see her journey coming to an end so quickly, saying, "I still thought I'd have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives."

But now, she is parting ways with the network "humbled by the people who put their faith in me to tell their story."

Marking the video has her official "signoff," she took time to "express my deepest gratitude to all of you, to my incredible colleagues for their unwavering support, my dear friends, and my loving family."

RELATED VIDEO:Jane Fonda Reveals Her Luckiest Career Moment: 'It's Very Hard to Make a Comeback'

"While it is crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice, please know reporting to you has truly been the greatest honor of my life and I thank you for always being there."

Bell Media shared a release of their own addressing LaFlamme's departure on Monday.

"Recognizing changing viewer habits, CTV recently advised LaFlamme that it had made the business decision to move its acclaimed news show, CTV NATIONAL NEWS, and the role of its Chief News Anchor in a different direction," the company said in part.

CTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a separate release, Bell Media announced Omar Sachedina as the Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News, beginning Sept. 5.

Sachedina, whose parents are from Uganda and of Indian descent, has been with CTV National News since 2009.

"I am honoured to follow exemplary journalists, such as Lisa LaFlamme and Lloyd Robertson, who have had the privilege of anchoring this newscast and established it as a go-to source for current events. And I am excited to work with our outstanding and dedicated team in this new capacity," said the Vancouver native.

Added Sachedina: "The daily connections we make with Canadians over the past six decades are built on a foundation of trusted journalism, fairness, balance and integrity. I look forward to upholding this, and continue delivering news that Canadians rely on."