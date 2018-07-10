MTV's C.T. Tamburello Opens Up About Dad Life and the Craziest Challenge Yet with Final Reckoning

C.T. Tamburello is continuing his dominating post-retirement stint on The Challenge‘s latest season — but experience didn’t really help him in Final Reckoning.

The two-time champ and 14 Challenge veteran made his return to the long-running MTV reality competition show in 2017 after taking two years off. He won that first show back, and has been a dominating force in the game ever since his return.

But this time around, he says he had to approach the game a little differently after being partnered with Veronica Portillo — another vet from earlier seasons who made her return in recent years.

“Being on a team with Veronica totally caught me off guard and it became interesting,” Tamburello says. “It was like the mom and dad of The Challenge. Ever since I sort of came out of retirement, I haven’t really made any enemies. I was hoping for someone like [Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio], but I don’t think they would ever put us on the same team.”

Tamburello also says the unpredictable nature of this season — the final in a trilogy including XXX: Dirty Thirty and Vendettas — made it the hardest he’s played yet.

“I can honestly say I didn’t know how to play this game because I’ve never been in a position like I was in this one,” Tamburello admits. “There were so many twists and turns that I couldn’t even formulate a game plan because it was constantly changing. It was like they took the last two Challenges and then decided to throw them in the mix without telling anybody. From the eliminations to the voting process to the team situation, it was a tough one.”

Tamburello is also balancing dad life with his stints on the show and spoke proudly of his “firecracker” two-year-old son Christopher Tamburello Jr.

“Little man is great. He’s growing up fast. He’s big,” Tamburello says of his son. “Speaking Spanglish, a little English and a little Spanish. Can’t deny it, he’s definitely mine. From the giant melon all the way down to his big feet. And his temper — oh yeah, he’s definitely mine.”

And the toddler definitely has his dad’s energy, leaving Tamburello scrambling for ways to keep his son occupied in a positive way.

“Definitely have to get this kid into sports otherwise he’s probably gonna go to jail — he’s a maniac,” Tamburello jokes. “Can’t keep him off the walls. I’m thinking gymnastics; he’s always climbing everything.”

Tamburello’s decision to come back on the show was heavily influenced by his son. The star told PEOPLE in 2017 that he hoped his return would help set a good example for the little guy after years of bad-boy antics on camera.

“The time’s going to come when he realizes I was on TV,” said Tamburello. “It’s going to be hard enough to get this kid to listen to me if he’s anything like me growing up. ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ doesn’t work as well when you’re acting like an animal.”

The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.