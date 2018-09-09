I Do! The Challenge Star C.T. Tamburello Ties the Knot at Sunset in Florida

C.T. Tamburello is a married man!

The Challenge veteran tied the knot with Lili Solares on Saturday in Florida while surrounded by family and friends, MTV News revealed.

Fellow Challenge stars Cara Maria Sorbello, Tony Raines, Derrick Kosinski, LeRoy Garrett, Shane Landrum, and Wes Bergmann were all on hand for the big day, as was the happy couple’s son Christopher Tamburello Jr., 2 ½, according to the outlet.

“CHOO CHOO! Wedding train coming through,” the official Instagram account for the reality show wrote alongside a picture of the bride and groom holding hands during the ceremony. “CT IS MARRIED! 💍 Let’s send him our love in the comments! 💞.”

The MTV Star — who has competed on the reality show for 14 years — made his return to the long-running competition show in 2017 after taking two years off. Like the pro that he is, Tamburello went on to win his first show back, and has been a dominating force in the game ever since.

Tamburello previously told PEOPLE that his playing strategy has changed since he “came out of retirement.”

“Ever since I sort of came out of retirement, I haven’t really made any enemies. I was hoping for someone like [Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio], but I don’t think they would ever put us on the same team,” he added.

Tamburello is also balancing dad life with his stints on the show and spoke proudly of his “firecracker” son.

“Little man is great. He’s growing up fast. He’s big,” Tamburello remarked. “Speaking Spanglish, a little English and a little Spanish. Can’t deny it, he’s definitely mine. From the giant melon all the way down to his big feet. And his temper — oh yeah, he’s definitely mine.”

Tamburello’s decision to come back on the show was also heavily influenced by his son. The star told PEOPLE in 2017 that he hoped his return would help set a good example for the little guy after years of bad-boy antics on camera.

“The time’s going to come when he realizes I was on TV,” he remarked. “It’s going to be hard enough to get this kid to listen to me if he’s anything like me growing up. ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ doesn’t work as well when you’re acting like an animal.”



The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.