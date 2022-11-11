'The Challenge' Star C.T. Tamburello Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

Chris "C.T." Tamburello and Lilianet Solares married in a 2018 MTV special and are parents to 7-year-old son Christopher "C.J." Tamburello Solares

By
Published on November 11, 2022 10:01 AM
In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello and Lilianet Solares attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Chris "C.T." Tamburello and Lilianet "Lili" Solares appear to have reached the end of the marital road.

On Monday, The Challenge star, 42, filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to public court records first spotted by TMZ.

Their split comes four years after Tamburello and Solares tied the knot. They last walked the red carpet together in August at the premiere of The Most Dangerous Game in Coconut Grove, Florida, and before that at June's 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony.

The pair are parents to 7-year-old son Christopher "C.J." Tamburello Solares. He's listed in court records, though no custody requests are specified.

PEOPLE has reached out to representatives for the pair, as well his lawyer, for comment. It is unclear if Solares has obtained legal representation at this moment.

Ct and Lilianet
CT Tamburello/ instagram

Tamburello and Solares's relationship has been a rollercoaster since their 2018 wedding, which aired as a special on MTV.

He revealed on Double Agents in 2020 that he and his wife took some time apart a year earlier. "Marriage was not going well. We're separated," the seven-time Challenge champion said in a December 2020 episode of the MTV reality competition show's 36th season. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

But the couple reconciled and last year, in an episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, cameras captured an emotional phone call between Tambuello and Solares.

"Should I come home right now? Or should I stay here and win another million?" Tamburello asked his wife — who responded by telling him, "That's not fair when you put it like that. We just miss you."

"I miss you too," he said.

In January, Tamburello posted a video on Instagram in which he denied they were breaking up.

"Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we're not breaking up," he said in the video. "I'm sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention.

He continued, "I love my wife, I love my family and we are not breaking up," he concluded, captioning the post, "PSA: I ❤️ My Wife."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Solares has seemingly moved on -- at least on social media.

She recently shed her "@mrstamburello" Instagram handle and has removed most her family photos from the platform. Her profile now reads "F&B Manager for @mmltour," which is the Magic Mike Tour.

Related Articles
Ct and Lilianet
'The Challenge' 's C.T. Tamburello Denies Rumors He Split with Wife, Says He's 'In the Doghouse'
The Challenge
'The Challenge' 's C.T. Makes a Sweet Call Home to His Wife and Son Ahead of Finals: 'I Miss You'
David Beador, Lesley Beador
David Beador Officially Files to Dismiss Divorce amid Marital Troubles with Wife Lesley Beador
Braunwyn Divorce
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files for Divorce from Husband Sean Burke After 23 Years of Marriage
Cory Hardict and Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
David Beador Lesley Beador
David Beador's Wife Lesley Now Says She's Filing for Divorce After Claiming He Filed a Dismissal
David Beador Lesley Beador
'RHOC' Alum David Beador Withdrawing Divorce Filing from Wife Lesley Beador, She Says
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce
Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli visit the SiriusXM Studio on October 17, 2012 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's Relationship Timeline
David Beador Lesley Beador
'RHOC' Alum David Beador Files for Divorce from Wife Lesley Beador After 23 Months of Marriage
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
Ian Ziering and Erin Ziering
'Beverly Hills 90210' 's Ian Ziering and Ex-Wife Erin Ludwig Agree to Divorce Settlement
U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene; Perry Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband of 27 Years Files for Divorce, Citing 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith attend Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement after party
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'