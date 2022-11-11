'The Challenge' Star C.T. Tamburello Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

Chris "C.T." Tamburello and Lilianet "Lili" Solares appear to have reached the end of the marital road.

On Monday, The Challenge star, 42, filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to public court records first spotted by TMZ.

Their split comes four years after Tamburello and Solares tied the knot. They last walked the red carpet together in August at the premiere of The Most Dangerous Game in Coconut Grove, Florida, and before that at June's 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony.

The pair are parents to 7-year-old son Christopher "C.J." Tamburello Solares. He's listed in court records, though no custody requests are specified.

PEOPLE has reached out to representatives for the pair, as well his lawyer, for comment. It is unclear if Solares has obtained legal representation at this moment.

Tamburello and Solares's relationship has been a rollercoaster since their 2018 wedding, which aired as a special on MTV.

He revealed on Double Agents in 2020 that he and his wife took some time apart a year earlier. "Marriage was not going well. We're separated," the seven-time Challenge champion said in a December 2020 episode of the MTV reality competition show's 36th season. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

But the couple reconciled and last year, in an episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, cameras captured an emotional phone call between Tambuello and Solares.

"Should I come home right now? Or should I stay here and win another million?" Tamburello asked his wife — who responded by telling him, "That's not fair when you put it like that. We just miss you."

"I miss you too," he said.

In January, Tamburello posted a video on Instagram in which he denied they were breaking up.

"Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we're not breaking up," he said in the video. "I'm sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention.

He continued, "I love my wife, I love my family and we are not breaking up," he concluded, captioning the post, "PSA: I ❤️ My Wife."

Meanwhile, Solares has seemingly moved on -- at least on social media.

She recently shed her "@mrstamburello" Instagram handle and has removed most her family photos from the platform. Her profile now reads "F&B Manager for @mmltour," which is the Magic Mike Tour.