CSI: Vegas Star Jorja Fox Says She Won't Return for Season 2

The actress played Sara Sidle on the original CSI and had reprised her role for the recent sequel

Jorja Fox will not be returning for season 2 of CSI: Vegas.

The actress, 53, announced the news on Twitter Tuesday, about a month after the sequel series was renewed for a second season.

In her message to fans, Fox cited the fact that costar William Petersen will also not be featured in the upcoming season as a reason for her departure. (Petersen's deal with CBS was only ever for one season, though he will be staying on as an executive producer, according to Deadline.)

"Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas," Fox wrote on Twitter, referencing her character Sara Sidle. "For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times."

She continued, "And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

"Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!" Fox concluded.

Season 1 of CSI: Vegas premiered in October and served as a sequel of the popular crime procedural, which has also had spinoffs based in Miami and New York.

Fox and Peterson reprised their original roles as Sara and Gil Grissom, respectively, for the new show. Wallace Langham also reprised his role as David Hodges from CSI, and Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon all joined as newcomers.

The original CSI ran from 2000 to 2015, garnering 39 Emmy nominations and six Emmy awards over the course of its 335 episodes.