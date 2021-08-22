CSI: Vegas Star William Petersen Hospitalized Due to Exhaustion on Set of Sequel Series

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," Petersen's publicist tells PEOPLE

William Petersen during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

William Petersen during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

William Petersen was hospitalized on Friday due to exhaustion on the set of CSI: Vegas.

The three-time Emmy Award nominee, 68, had to stop filming earlier this weekend as he began "not feeling well," PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," Petersen's publicist tells PEOPLE.

An ambulance was reportedly called to set and Petersen was transported to a nearby medical center. He's since been released from the hospital and is in good condition, per TMZ.

CBS announced a series order for CSI: Vegas in March, a sequel to the original series that returns to its Las Vegas roots after other spin-offs were set in Miami and New York. Petersen signed on to revive his character Gil Grissom, as Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham were also tapped to return as Sara Sidle and David Hodges, respectively.

CSI Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara (Jorja Fox) investigate a case involving the mummified corpse of an old woman barricaded in her closet, on CSI | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive via Getty

As described by CBS, the new series will follow "a brilliant new team of forensic investigators [who] must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City" as they face an "existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab."

The miniseries is set to premiere October 6 on CBS after the date was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intended premiere would have marked the 20th anniversary of the original show.

RELATED VIDEO: CSI Series Finale Exclusive

Petersen starred in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation for the first nine seasons, from 2000 to 2009, before his character was replaced by Laurence Fishburne's Dr. Raymond Langston. He later returned for the two-hour series finale in 2015.