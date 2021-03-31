CSI Revival Coming to CBS Starring William Petersen and Jorja Fox

The original series aired for 15 seasons from 2000 to 2015

CSI is returning to Sin City.

CBS announced Wednesday plans for a revival of the crime procedural, this time set in Las Vegas after the franchise saw spinoffs based in Miami and New York.

The network has given a series order to CSI: Las Vegas, which will see original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively.

Wallace Langham will reprise his role as David Hodges from CSI, and the new series will also feature Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

CSI Image zoom Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara (Jorja Fox) investigate a case involving the mummified corpse of an old woman barricaded in her closet, on CSI | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive via Getty

As described by CBS, the new series will see "a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City" as they face an "existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab."

CSI: Las Vegas is produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, and Cindy Chvatal will serve as executive producers — as will Petersen, 68, and showrunner Jason Tracey.

The original CSI ran from 2000 to 2015, garnering 39 Emmy nominations and six Emmy awards over the course of its 335 episodes.