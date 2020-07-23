Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Hefner Spotted Kissing New Man in Mexico

Crystal Hefner has a new man in her life.

The former Playmate and widow of Hugh Hefner was recently spotted at the Casa de Mita resort in Mexico with a man identified by the New York Post's Page Six as Nathan Levi, a 32-year-old spaceship engineer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They were seen strolling on the beach together, kissing and holding hands. According to Page Six, the two have been dating for four months.

A rep for Crystal, 34, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The romance marks Crystal's first public relationship since Hefner's death almost three years ago, on Sep. 27, 2017. The founder of Playboy magazine and star of E! reality show The Girls Next Door was 91.

The media trailblazer wed Crystal (née Harris) on New Year's Eve in 2012. He was previously married to college sweetheart Millie Williams from 1949-1959, and model Kimberley Conrad from 1989-2010.

Crystal made her debut in Playboy at age 24 as the magazine's December 2009 Playmate. She and Hefner — who had a 60-year age difference — first got engaged in 2010, though she called it off four days before their planned June 2011 wedding. They later reconciled and set a new date after his divorce from Conrad was finalized.

Image zoom REUTERS/Elayne Lodge

In the years after their wedding, the two retreated from the spotlight, settling into a quiet life at home.

"Crystal was his constant companion," a Playboy insider previously told PEOPLE. "She was extremely devoted to him."

After Hefner's death, Crystal told PEOPLE she was "heartbroken" and "in disbelief."

"He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world," she said. "I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him."