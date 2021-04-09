Crystal Hefner Says She 'Sides with Kendra' Wilkinson amid Drama with Holly Madison

Crystal Hefner also alleged in her post that Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt "despise me for absolutely NO reason"

Crystal Hefner is weighing in on the feud between Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson regarding their past with the late Hugh Hefner.

In a Thursday post to her Instagram Story, Crystal touched on Madison's recent comments that implied she and Wilkinson don't speak anymore and are not friendly with one another. (Madison, 41, also insinuated that Wilkinson, 35, lied when she previously said she wasn't intimate with Hugh before moving into the Playboy Mansion when she was 18.)

In 2014, while competing on the reality TV series I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Wilkinson said, "I moved in [to the mansion] and weeks went by, and I didn't know 'sex' was involved ... because I knew nothing about Playboy — I had just graduated high school," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. So much time has passed," wrote Crystal, 34, in her Thursday post, which she originally shared on social media platform MeWe.

"I side with Kendra here," she went on to say, "Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can't get along?"

"Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget [Marquardt] despise me for absolutely NO reason," she added.

Crystal — who was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017 at age 91 and starred alongside Madison, Wilkinson and Marquardt, 47, on The Girls Next Door — concluded her post, "I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences."

Madison's comments came during an appearance on Wednesday's Call Her Daddy podcast episode, when host Alex Cooper referenced Madison's claims that in order to move in to the mansion, the women were allegedly required to have sex with Hugh first.

"I had to sleep with him first," she said of the late mogul. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

After E News! posted about Madison's remarks on Instagram, Wilkinson commented on the post, "Dude ... it's 2021," alongside a laughing emoji.

"Times have changed," she said in a follow-up comment. "I forgive and have kids to love and focus on." (Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 7 next month, and son Hank IV, 11, with her ex-husband, former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett.)

In response to another commenter who asked why Wilkinson was "hating" on Madison, the Sliding into Home author wrote, "How am I hating. She's [the] one out there. I'm all love now baby."