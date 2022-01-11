Crystal Hefner Says She's 'Removed Everything Fake' from Her Body, Purged Her Social Media

"I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine," Crystal Hefner wrote on Instagram Monday night

Crystal Hefner is getting candid about some recent big changes in her life.

The widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner revealed in a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday night that she has "removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos."

"I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine," said Crystal, 35.

Earlier in the caption — which accompanied a black-and-white photo of the former Playmate, as well as two images of her follower statistics — Crystal admitted she "was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process."

However, "over five years, my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life. The real me," she added.

Crystal went on to acknowledge that she realizes she gained a lot of her followers during her years posing for Playboy, noting, "Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells."

"I don't know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what … but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days," she continued. "And because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life."

Crystal added that she "saw followers drop by the thousands every day" and felt that her Instagram account "tanked hard" for a while — "but now it has shifted" and "most days the count is growing."

"Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money. Now I truly feel I have an army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens. For that I thank you," she said.

The model and Girls Next Door alum concluded her post by promising to "make it my mission to try and help in all ways that I can while staying true to myself," adding, "I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there's a certain power you get from that you can't find anywhere else. I love you."

Crystal's post comes just over a year after she opened up about a harrowing cosmetic procedure that she "almost didn't make it through," revealing last January that she nearly died in 2020 while undergoing a "fat transfer surgery" that required a blood transfusion for her recovery.

In her Instagram post, the model and DJ called out unrealistic beauty standards, saying, "Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves."

"Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them)," she wrote. "How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience."

"For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance," Crystal added. "To this day I need to write reminders of why I'm worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I'm enough."