Crystal Hefner Confirms Holly Madison's Claim About Hugh Hefner's 'Thousands' of Explicit Photos

Crystal Hefner is backing up Holly Madison's claims in one of the episodes of A&E's Secrets of Playboy docuseries.

During the episode — the second in a 10-part series — Madison said ex Hugh Hefner had "all kinds of naked pictures" of women that he would allegedly use as a form of blackmail. Madison, 42, was a girlfriend of the late Playboy mogul from 2001 to 2008 and lived in the Playboy Mansion during that time.

Crystal, 35, who was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017 at age 91, confirmed that he kept photos in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison," she wrote. "I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They're gone."

Madison reposted the tweet on her own page, adding, "Thank you," to her former Girls Next Door costar.

On Secrets of Playboy, which premiered its first two episodes on Monday, Madison said that the photos were one of the reasons she stayed in the mansion as long as she did.

"His friends were always so supportive and speaking so highly of him. But that's the only side of him they ever saw. They had no idea what was going on behind closed doors and how the women were treated," she said.

"When I lived at the mansion, I was afraid to leave. Something that was always lingering in the back of my mind, I think since the very beginning, was that if I left there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out," Madison alleged.

The mother of two continued, "When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds. And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women, you pass them around. It was just gross."

Elsewhere in the second episode, Madison called the environment Hugh had built "very cult-like" and opened up about reaching a low point in her life about two years into her relationship with him.

"I didn't feel like I had any options. I remember there was a point in time, a couple of years in after we had gone out and after we'd all been in the bedroom. Everybody was leaving and walking out and I was in the bathtub. I just wanted to drown myself. I just felt like I was in this cycle of misery," she said. "And you know those feelings would never last long. But you have those moments like what did I gain from this experience? I knew there would be something. I always had that faith that there will be something that would make it worth it."

In a recent statement shared with PEOPLE ahead of the docuseries' release, Playboy denounced Hugh's alleged "abhorrent actions" and detailed a commitment to "positive change" under new leadership.

"First and foremost, we want to say: we trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences," the statement read. "As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable."

The PLBY Group leadership team also reassured staff that the Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, which is now made up of more than 80 percent female employees. "Today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy," the statement said.