The former Playmate was the late Hugh Hefner's third wife

Crystal Hefner and her new boyfriend Nathan Levi are going strong.

Over the weekend, the widow of Hugh Hefner dedicated a post to Levi in honor of his 32nd birthday, which the couple celebrated with a trip to the Four Seasons hotel in Punta Mita, Mexico.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person," she captioned a photo of the two. "Glad we could get away together for your special day."

Levi, whom the New York Post's Page Six previously identified as a spaceship engineer, also marked the occasion on Instagram.

"Sometimes our lives can change in the blink of an eye... When they do, it's really important to stop and take it all in, smell the proverbial roses," he wrote. "If you're lucky, sometimes life will give you real roses! When it does, nothing can compare. Being with you has been one of the best changes in my life and the roses have never been more real! Thank you for making the start of my 32nd year of life better than I could have dreamed @crystalhefner."

Levi and Crystal, 34, were first linked in July after they were spotted strolling on the beach together and kissing at the Casa de Mita resort in Mexico. She soon made the relationship Instagram-official, sharing a photo of the two with the caption: "You feel like home⁣."

It's the former Playmate's first public relationship since Hefner's death almost three years ago, on Sept. 27, 2017. The founder of Playboy magazine and star of E! reality show The Girls Next Door was 91.

Hefner wed Crystal (née Harris) on New Year's Eve in 2012. He was previously married to college sweetheart Millie Williams from 1949-1959, and model Kimberley Conrad from 1989-2010.

Crystal made her debut in Playboy at age 24 as the magazine's December 2009 Playmate. She and Hefner — who had a 60-year age difference — first got engaged in 2010, though she called it off four days before their planned June 2011 wedding. They later reconciled and set a new date after his divorce from Conrad was finalized.

In the years after their wedding, the two retreated from the spotlight, settling into a quiet life at home.