'Cruel Summer' Gets Literal with Ride-or-Die Friendships in Dramatic Season 2 Trailer

A new mystery is unfolding on season 2 of Cruel Summer.

The upcoming season of the Freeform anthology series chronicles the friendship — and love triangle — between Meghan Landry (Sadie Stanley), Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood) and Meghan's best friend Luke Chambers (Griffin Gluck).

The story will feature three different timelines surrounding Y2K as the trio navigates a "mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward," according to the network.

The exclusive trailer for season 2 kicks off with Meghan and Isabella being questioned by the sheriff. He asks Meghan, "When did you first learn your friend was missing?" and she responds, "I've already told you like 10 times."

Isabella is also facing the sheriff's wrath for always being on the move. "Three schools in three years. Didn't even finish your junior year at the last place," he says. However, she appears concerned, replying, "Is that all you've got on me, Sheriff?"

But, the sheriff is not letting her get away so fast, he warns, "For now. Trouble seems to follow you wherever you go."

Despite the police drama, the teens are still ready to enjoy their time together, which Luke reminds Meghan "is our last high school summer." She adds that it is their last opportunity to be "officially stupid."

Meghan hesitates when her mother informs that their exchange student Isabella would be arriving. However, her mom insists that she wants the pair to "become close friends."

Frank Ockenfels/Freeform

As they grow closer, Isabella says, "We are gonna get in so much trouble this winter break." Meghan agrees, saying, "Oh yeah. It's gonna be the best two weeks of our lives," before sharing a kiss with Luke at a Y2K party.

Isabella later jokes that her friend is "lucky that I came along and corrupted you." Meghan adds, "To the best friend I could ever ask for, my ultimate ride or die."

Isabella asks, "Ride or die?" and the girls jump off the cliff together into the water.

But the friendship begins to fracture after the sheriff informs Meghan that a fisherman pulled a body out of the lake. Isabella worries that "people are going to start asking questions" and insists the pair "have to get our story straight."

Courtesy of Freeform

The sheriff arrives at Meghan's home and informs her mother that he "just received information that sheds a whole new light on things." Meghan then points the finger at her pal, saying, "None of this would have ever happened if she never came into town."

The drama between the pair escalates when Meghan tells her, "I am done making excuses for you. You pushed me past my breaking point."

"Really, Meghan?" Isabella angrily responds before throwing a planter pot through a glass door.

The trailer then teases how "there are two sides to every secret." However, the fallout from the death is being felt by the teens and their families.

"You have no idea what this might cost our family," Luke's father says as Meghan's mother tells her daughter, "I hate seeing you like this, but I need to know what happened."

She responds, "And what if you don't like what you hear?"

The trailer concludes with Luke asking Meghan, "Do you ever wish you could go back? Just undo something?"

The first season of the Jessica Biel-produced thriller series premiered in 2021 and starred Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano.

The show followed the mysterious disappearance of popular Texas high school student Kate Wallis (Holt) as outsider Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) assumes the role in her absence. The story unfolded between 1993, 1994 and 1995, following the aftermath of Kate's return after her abduction.

The show has since become Freeform's most-watched series in network history.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Cruel Summer will kick off with a special two-hour premiere June 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform before moving to its regular 10 p.m. ET timeslot.