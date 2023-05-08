'Cruel Summer' Gets Literal with Ride-or-Die Friendships in Dramatic Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of Cruel Summer will kick off with a special two-hour premiere June 5 on Freeform

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 12:00 PM

A new mystery is unfolding on season 2 of Cruel Summer.

The upcoming season of the Freeform anthology series chronicles the friendship — and love triangle — between Meghan Landry (Sadie Stanley), Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood) and Meghan's best friend Luke Chambers (Griffin Gluck).

The story will feature three different timelines surrounding Y2K as the trio navigates a "mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward," according to the network.

The exclusive trailer for season 2 kicks off with Meghan and Isabella being questioned by the sheriff. He asks Meghan, "When did you first learn your friend was missing?" and she responds, "I've already told you like 10 times."

Isabella is also facing the sheriff's wrath for always being on the move. "Three schools in three years. Didn't even finish your junior year at the last place," he says. However, she appears concerned, replying, "Is that all you've got on me, Sheriff?"

But, the sheriff is not letting her get away so fast, he warns, "For now. Trouble seems to follow you wherever you go."

Despite the police drama, the teens are still ready to enjoy their time together, which Luke reminds Meghan "is our last high school summer." She adds that it is their last opportunity to be "officially stupid."

Meghan hesitates when her mother informs that their exchange student Isabella would be arriving. However, her mom insists that she wants the pair to "become close friends."

LEXI UNDERWOOD, SADIE STANLEY, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND & SEAN BLAKEMORE
Frank Ockenfels/Freeform

As they grow closer, Isabella says, "We are gonna get in so much trouble this winter break." Meghan agrees, saying, "Oh yeah. It's gonna be the best two weeks of our lives," before sharing a kiss with Luke at a Y2K party.

Isabella later jokes that her friend is "lucky that I came along and corrupted you." Meghan adds, "To the best friend I could ever ask for, my ultimate ride or die."

Isabella asks, "Ride or die?" and the girls jump off the cliff together into the water.

But the friendship begins to fracture after the sheriff informs Meghan that a fisherman pulled a body out of the lake. Isabella worries that "people are going to start asking questions" and insists the pair "have to get our story straight."

LEXI UNDERWOOD, GRIFFIN GLUCK, SADIE STANLEY
Courtesy of Freeform

The sheriff arrives at Meghan's home and informs her mother that he "just received information that sheds a whole new light on things." Meghan then points the finger at her pal, saying, "None of this would have ever happened if she never came into town."

The drama between the pair escalates when Meghan tells her, "I am done making excuses for you. You pushed me past my breaking point."

"Really, Meghan?" Isabella angrily responds before throwing a planter pot through a glass door.

The trailer then teases how "there are two sides to every secret." However, the fallout from the death is being felt by the teens and their families.

"You have no idea what this might cost our family," Luke's father says as Meghan's mother tells her daughter, "I hate seeing you like this, but I need to know what happened."

She responds, "And what if you don't like what you hear?"

The trailer concludes with Luke asking Meghan, "Do you ever wish you could go back? Just undo something?"

The first season of the Jessica Biel-produced thriller series premiered in 2021 and starred Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano.

The show followed the mysterious disappearance of popular Texas high school student Kate Wallis (Holt) as outsider Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) assumes the role in her absence. The story unfolded between 1993, 1994 and 1995, following the aftermath of Kate's return after her abduction.

The show has since become Freeform's most-watched series in network history.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Cruel Summer will kick off with a special two-hour premiere June 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform before moving to its regular 10 p.m. ET timeslot.

Related Articles
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Get Real About Her 'Postmenopausal' Estrogen Levels
Love Is Blind's Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
'Love Is Blind' Stars Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary at L.A. Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Jameela Jamil attends Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 402 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Jameela Jamil Reveals She 'Pulled Out' of 'You' Season 4 Audition: 'I Don't Do Sex Scenes'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Bridget Everett (L) and Creator/Executive Producer Amy Schumer attend the Inside Amy Schumer 3rd Season Premiere Party on April 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)
'Somebody Somewhere' Star Bridget Everett Thanks Pal Amy Schumer: 'She Took a Chance on Me'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Year It's Been'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Mama June attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlxYgsx3tM/ Verified pronouns are SHE, sorry i couldn’t be her 💅🏼 1w
Mama June Isn't Ruling Out Daughter Alana Staying with Boyfriend Dralin Carswell for 'the Rest of Her Life'
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Shannon Says It Took 'a Lot of Hard Work' and 'Tears' to Reach Good Place with Family (Exclusive)
John Ritter's Three's Company Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy
John Ritter's 'Three's Company' Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy (Exclusive)
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Has a Season 2 Premiere Date and 8 'Love'-Struck Episode Titles
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '
HOT WHEELS: ULTIMATE CHALLENGE -- Season 1 -- Pictured: Anthony Anderson, Terry Crews, Sung Kang, Joel McHale,WWE Superstar Big E, Jay Leno
Jay Leno and More Stars Judge Epic Car Creations in 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge' Trailer (Exclusive)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anPsKqpdEdvY57J6NGgvzh_zsB1ytHdB/view — 90 Day: Rishi Tells Jen She's 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
'90 Day' : Jen Calls Rishi 'Delusional' About Their Future as He Admits His Family Does Not Approve of Them
Sam Page
Sam Page Teases How His 'Grey's Anatomy' Character 'Goes Deeper' in Relationship with Jo Wilson
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12932286en) Drew Tarver 'Hacks' TV show season 2 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 May 2022
'The Other Two' Star Drew Tarver on How His Own Siblings React to His Fame: 'They're Tired' (Exclusive)
the goldbergs season 10
'The Goldbergs' Series Finale: A Bittersweet Ending with a Surprise Wedding and a Love Connection for Beverly
shangela
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Shangela Is 'Disgusted' by 'Damaging' Rape, Gender Violence Claims by Ex-Show Assistant