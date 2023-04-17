'Cruel Summer' Season 2: Everything to Know

The new season will take place in a new time period and feature a brand-new cast

Published on April 17, 2023 05:14 PM
LEXI UNDERWOOD, SADIE STANLEY, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND & SEAN BLAKEMORE
Photo: Frank Ockenfels/Freeform

Freeform's hit series Cruel Summer will look very different when it comes back for season 2.

The first season of the Jessica Biel-produced thriller series premiered in April 2021 and quickly gained a huge following for its innovative storytelling.

Set in the 1990s, season 1 takes place in three different time periods as it follows the story of two teenage girls (Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia) after one goes missing.

As the season 1 finale ended with a major twist, viewers were eager for the story to continue in another season. While the show did get renewed, it was announced that it will continue as an anthology series with a brand-new cast and plot.

However, it will keep the same innovative format of nonlinear storytelling that fans know and love.

"I know that nonlinear storytelling is such a big part of why this show is so fun and so we're going to keep that," Tia Napolitano, an executive producer on the series told PEOPLE in June 2021. "Part of the fun of season 1 was it was surprising so, we are hoping to surprise again."

From the new stars to the time period, here's everything to know about Cruel Summer season 2.

Who is in the cast of Cruel Summer season 2?

LEXI UNDERWOOD, SADIE STANLEY, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND & SEAN BLAKEMORE
Frank Ockenfels/Freeform

The new season will star The Goldbergs' Sadie Stanley, Little Fires Everywhere's Lexi Underwood and Locke & Key's Griffin Gluck. Gluck will reunite with fellow Private Practice alums Paul Adelstein and KaDee Strickland, who played his father and stepmom on the ABC drama series. Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore round out the cast.

When is Cruel Summer season 2 set?

While season 1 was set in the 1990s, Freeform notes that the upcoming season will be set in "an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest" and take place in three different timelines surrounding Y2K.

What is Cruel Summer season 2 about?

LEXI UNDERWOOD, GRIFFIN GLUCK, SADIE STANLEY
Courtesy of Freeform

Per an official synopsis from Freefrom, the new season "tracks the early friendship between Megan (Stanley), Isabella (Underwood) and Megan's best friend Luke (Gluck), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

When will Cruel Summer season 2 be released?

ELLE TRIEDMAN (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), MICHELLE PURPLE (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JESSICA BIEL (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), LEXI UNDERWOOD, SADIE STANLEY, GRIFFIN GLUCK
Courtesy of Freeform

In April, Freeform announced that the new season will be released on Monday, June 5, at 9:00 p.m. EDT with a special two-episode premiere on Freeform before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot.

Where can you watch Cruel Summer season 2?

After the season 2 premiere on June 5, new episodes will air on Freeform at 10 p.m. on Monday nights. New episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

