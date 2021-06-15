Cruel Summer Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Good news for fans of the buzzy new teen thriller, Cruel Summer: Ahead of Tuesday's season finale, Freeform announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Starring Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, the series has become Freeform's most-watched series ever since its April premiere.

Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a statement that renewing Cruel Summer for a sophomore run was "an easy decision."

"It's the biggest series debut in Freeform's history and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive," she continued. "[Executive producers] Jessica [Biel], Michelle [Purple] and Tia [Napolitano] did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that's tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. I'm excited to see where they take the series next."

cruel summer Credit: Bill Matlock/Freeform

Napolitano said "continuing to bottle Cruel Summer magic for a season 2 is an absolute dream come true," while Biel and Purple said in a joint statement that they're "so proud of this show and the incredible cast and crew who brought so much hard work and grit to every single scene."

Cruel Summer follows the mysterious disappearance of popular Texas high school student Kate Wallis (Holt) as outsider Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) assumes the role in her absence. The story unfolds between 1993, 1994 and 1995, following the aftermath of Kate's return after her abduction.

The cast also includes Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano.

The show explores themes of child grooming and domestic abuse through Holt's character, Kate. The former Disney Channel actress, 23, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she prepared for the role.

CHIARA AURELIA Credit: Bill Matlock/ Freeform

"[I was] doing a lot of research and educating myself in gaslighting and manipulation and the tools needed in order to move on from traumatic experiences. … Just really soaking up as much knowledge as possible," she said in April. "I remember, when having to shoot those heavier emotional scenes, just having a really difficult time getting into that space because it was really intense."

"It's very new territory for me but a challenge that I was definitely down to accept, because I know that we didn't want to glamorize anything. We wanted to make it as authentic and as real as possible," she added.