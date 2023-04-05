The Long-Awaited 'Cruel Intentions' TV Series Looks Like It Finally Has a Home

The 1999 film's small-screen adaptation has been bouncing for years

By
Published on April 5, 2023 10:12 AM
Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar Cruel Intentions - 1999 Director: Roger Kumble Columbia USA Scene Still Drama Sexe intentions
Photo: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

The long-gestating Cruel Intentions TV series could finally be on the horizon.

Amazon has ordered an eight-episode series based on the 1999 film of the same name, TV Line first reported. Though Amazon is the rightful owner of the new series, it's unclear if Cruel Intentions will land on Prime Video. The project has been in development at Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee.

PEOPLE reached out to Amazon's original series team for further comment.

Ryan Phillippe as Sebastian Valmont and Selma Blair as Cecile Caldwell 'Cruel Intentions' Film - 1999 Two vicious step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school make a wager: to deflower the new headmaster's daughter before the start of term.
Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

The 1999 film Cruel Intentions starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, two scheming step-siblings who use their classmates as pawns in their sadistic sexual games with one another — most notably Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) and Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

This isn't the first time Cruel Intentions almost returned. A reboot of the original film was expected in 2016 — and would have starred Gellar again as Kathryn. However, the sequel series was ultimately scrapped.

Gellar previously argued that a sequel to the film would be better housed on a streaming service — not on NBC as originally planned. "Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming," Gellar told the New York Times. "On the first day, I was like, 'This isn't working.' It's just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it's not my Cruel Intentions. So, I was actually grateful."

The upcoming version of Cruel Intentions had previously been acquired by IMDb TV in 2021. Since then, the Amazon-owned IMDb TV has changed its branding to Freevee, where Cruel Intentions is now expected to premiere.

