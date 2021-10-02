Cruel Intentions to Be Rebooted as New Series Taking Place in Washington, D.C.

Cruel Intentions may see the light of day with another new iteration.

The 1999 film, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair, will serve as the basis for a new series to air on Amazon's IMDb TV, in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film.

The new TV series will see the action take place within the Greek fraternity and sorority system at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will "do whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations," according to a release from Amazon.

The hour-long drama series, from writers and executive producers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, will include extreme hazing rituals and even the seduction of the U.S. Vice President's daughter, the release said.

Cruel Intentions itself is a take on the 18th-century novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, which also inspired 1988's Oscar-winning Stephen Frears film Dangerous Liaisons with Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Uma Thurman and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The core story of the novel and films is a comedy of manners that explores high society and the corruption of the innocent.

Gellar earned rave reviews as Kathryn Merteuil, the scheming central character in Cruel Intentions who set about seducing all those around her — even her stepbrother (Phillippe) — before a blistering downfall.

The Buffy star even returned to the franchise in 2016 for a continuation of the story in a television pilot, also called Cruel Intentions, that never aired.

The new project is the latest attempt at updating Cruel Intentions since it debuted 20 years ago — another failed effort included Cruel Intentions 2, which was initially imagined to be a prequel series in 2000 starring Amy Adams but was instead released as direct-to-video in March 2001.

Cruel Intentions 3, which had little relation to the previous films in the series, was also released as direct-to-video in 2004. Most recently, a jukebox musical adaptation of the 1999 film — featuring classic pop and rock hits of the 1990s integrated into original storyline — played in Los Angeles before transferring Off-Broadway in November 2017.

Casting details for the new series have yet to be announced.

Another popular '90s movie starring Gellar –– 1997's horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer –– is also getting a series reboot at Amazon, premiering later this month.