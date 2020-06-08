Cheer and RuPaul's Drag Race Lead 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Nominations

Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners will be announced on June 29

Get ready to cheer for Cheer!

The nominees for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards were announced on Monday. Netflix's Cheer and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race led the race with five nominations each, while Queer Eye followed closely behind with four nods.

Netflix is also positioned to be the big winner, with the streaming platform nabbing an impressive 31 overall nominations.

Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst will receive this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

"Our nominees for the 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards reflect the broad range of dynamic unscripted content available on all television platforms,” said CCA TV Branch president Ed Martin in a statement. “We are once again honored to bring much-deserved attention to the best of reality TV — a genre that continues to entertain and educate us all."

See the full list of nominations below:

Competition Series

LEGO Masters

Making It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

La Voz

Songland

The Voice

Unstructured Series

Cheer

Couples Therapy

Intervention

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

We’re Here

Structured Series

Encore!

Prop Culture

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Business Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

The Profit

Shark Tank

T-Pain’s School of Business

Undercover Boss

Sports Show

Blackballed

Cheer

Last Chance U

The Last Dance

Peyton’s Places

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Crime/Justice Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

The Innocence Files

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

The Pharmacist

Trial by Media

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Ongoing Documentary Series

Abstract: The Art of Design

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth

Frontline

Last Chance U

POV

Limited Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

Cheer

Hillary

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

The Last Dance

Trial by Media

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Short-Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Comeback Kids

Creating Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes

The Impossible Row

While Black with MK Asante

Live Show

Chasing the Cure

Build

Live PD

Talking Dead

Interactive Show

Chasing the Cure

Enamorándonos

Talking Dead

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Culinary Show

Chopped

Nailed It!

Top Chef

Tournament of Champions

Ugly Delicious

Game Show

25 Words or Less

Brain Games

Cash Cab

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time

Mental Samurai

Travel/Adventure Series

Expedition Unknown

Extinct or Alive

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

The Great Food Truck Race

Somebody Feed Phil

Animal/Nature Show

Dodo Heroes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Crikey! It’s the Irwins

Serengeti

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

The Goop Lab

Making the Cut

Next in Fashion

Project Runway

Queer Eye

Relationship Show

90 Day Fiancé

Are You the One?

Black Love

Couples Therapy

Love Is Blind

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

A Very Brady Renovation

Celebrity IOU

Home

Home Town

Selling Sunset

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Making the Cut

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Queer Eye

Dancing with the Stars

A Very Brady Renovation

Crikey! It’s the Irwins

Female Star of the Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Monica Aldama – Cheer

Male Star of the Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer

The Fab Five – Queer Eye

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit

Show Host

Will Arnett – Lego Masters

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It

Jeff Probst – Survivor

Alex Trebek – Jeopardy!

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Programming by a Network of Streaming Platform

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media