Niecy Nash Jokes About Her Mom Not Thinking She Was a 'Good Dramatic Actress' After Critics Choice Win

Niecy Nash-Betts took home the award for her role in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on January 15, 2023 08:43 PM
critcs

Niecy Nash-Betts' hard work has paid off!

At the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Nash-Betts won the award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her work in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

She beat out Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Dominique Fishback (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), Betty Gilpin (Gaslit), Melanie Lynskey (Candy) and Juno Temple (The Offer) for the prize.

Taking the stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles to accept the award, Nash-Betts joked about how her own mother didn't believe in her dramatic acting abilities.

"When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said, 'Stay in your comedy lane,'" she explained. "Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. And I did what I normally do: I cry."

"And I told my mother and I said, 'Momma, don't you think I'm a good dramatic actress?'" she recalled. "And she said, 'Girl, I don't.'"

Nash-Betts continued, "She said, 'But you can be! You find the best class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.' Thank you, momma. All you need is one!"

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Getty

From there, Nash-Betts continued to thank others who have supported her along the way, including her wife Jessica Betts. She also gave a special shout-out to her Dahmer colleagues.

"Thank you, Jessica. Thank you, Netflix. Baby, you picked me up when I was gutted from this work," she continued. "Ryan Murphy, Evan Peters. And I share this award with Glenda Cleveland. On this night, we are fully seen."

The actress added, "And finally, to everybody who doubted this Black woman and told me what I couldn't do, I want to lovely and humbly say, 'In your face!'"

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in episode 107 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland. Courtesy Of Netflix

Nash-Betts played Glenda Cleveland on the Netflix limited series, which premiered in September 2022. Cleveland was the real-life neighbor of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who she repeatedly called the police about, regarding his suspicious behavior.

To date, Dahmer has broken several Netflix viewership records, including surpassing 1 billion viewing hours on the streaming service in just 60 days.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are airing live on The CW.

