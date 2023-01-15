Chelsea Handler Makes Hilarious James Corden Dig in Her 2023 Critics Choice Awards Monologue

The comedian also called out Ellen DeGeneres, Nick Cannon and celebrity diet culture in her roughly eight-minute-long Critics Choice Awards monologue on Sunday

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on January 15, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Chelsea Handler did not hold back during her 2023 Critics Choice Awards monologue.

Taking the stage to host the ceremony on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Handler hilariously joked about several of her Hollywood peers, including fellow comedian and late night talk show host James Corden. She did so while referencing FX's The Bear.

"The cast of The Bear is here. Awesome show," Handler, 47, began. "They showed us how grueling and absolutely miserable working in the restaurant industry can be. And they didn't even have to wait on James Corden."

Handler's joke referenced accusations against Corden's behavior while previously visiting the restaurant Balthazar in New York City. Last fall, owner Keith McNally called out Corden, 44, for being "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago." McNally even banned Corden from the eatery.

Corden has since apologized for his actions.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with guests Whitney Cummings and Shaun White.
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty

Aside from Corden, Handler made several more playful jabs in her legendary monologue.

As the comic spoke about "badass" Viola Davis' training for her critically-acclaimed film The Woman King, she crafted a joke about Nick Cannon.

"As part of Viola's training for the film, she was given a DNA test to determine the best workout regimen for her genetic makeup," Handler said. "Which also coincidentally revealed that she is Nick Cannon's daughter."

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Getty

While speaking about Cate Blanchett's work in Tar, Handler seemingly called out Ellen DeGeneres without directly naming her. Handler referenced the toxic work environment scandal that emerged from the fellow comedian's former talk show.

"In the movie Tar, Cate portrayed an iconic lesbian whose career is affected by her toxic behavior," Handler said. "And she didn't even have to host her own daytime talk show."

Handler even went after today's celebrity diet culture, calling out stars who have been controversially using ozempic — a medication meant for those with diabetes — for weight loss.

"The word gaslighting was actually Merriam-Webster's word of the year. And for those of you who don't know, gaslighting is when someone tries to convince you that your own perceptions of reality are wrong," she said. "Like, when celebrities say they lost weight by drinking water but really it's because everyone's on ozempic."

Handler added: "Even my housekeeper's on ozempic."

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are airing live on The CW.

