Maid Star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Share Intimate Kiss at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley were packing on the PDA at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
The music producer, 37, and the actress, 27, attended Sunday's awards show together. Antonoff wore a full gray suit over a white shirt while Qualley looked stunning in a green and white floral tulle dress.
During the event, Antonoff and Qualley shared an intimate kiss with one another at their table. Qualley was spotted with a beaming smile as Antonoff sat beside her with his arm wrapped around her waist.
On Friday, they also attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.
The stars were first linked back in August 2021 when they were seen kissing on a bridge as they walked to an ice cream shop with their arms around each other in New York City.
Antonoff previously dated actress Lena Dunham for five years before their "amicable" split in 2018.
Following the split, rumors began circulating that the singer was dating his friend, Lorde (aka Ella Yelich-O'Connor). Antonoff denied the rumor on Twitter, and a source told PEOPLE "There's not any type of romantic situation. They're just friends — they really are just friends."
"Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he wrote. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred."
Shortly after, the Bleachers frontman was spotted at a basketball game in New York City with model Carlotta Kohl.
Meanwhile, Qualley (daughter of Andie MacDowell) was previously linked to Shia LaBeouf, and they called it quits in January 2021.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress also previously dated Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Pete Davidson.